* Wheat rises from three-and-half-year lows * U.S. cold snap, strong demand lift wheat prices * Corn supported by demand, slow cargo movement (Adds quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Chicago wheat edged up on Thursday, snapping three sessions of declines and rising from around three-and-half year lows as cold weather across the U.S. grain belt raised fears of crop damage. Corn gained more ground with frigid weather around the U.S. Midwest curbing grain movement, while soybeans ticked up after closing marginally lower in the previous session. "Freezing temperatures across the northern U.S. Plains and the upper Midwest are raising fears of winter kill. This may provide some support to prices," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "And there were some large import tenders announced overnight." Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.63-3/4 a bushel by 0239 GMT. The market has been hovering around its lowest since July, 2010 in the past more than a week. March corn added 0.2 percent to $4.27 a bushel after making small gains in the last two sessions, and March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $12.81-1/2 a bushel. Frigid weather around the U.S. Midwest this week posed a slight risk of freeze damage to about 15 percent of the region's soft-red winter wheat crop, primarily in Missouri and Illinois, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday. Below-normal temperatures are expected in the Midwest for the next 10 days, with temperatures in Chicago seen dropping to minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 22 Celsius) by Thursday. The cold weather stretching from the Plains to the East Coast is also boosting demand for corn and soymeal as livestock burn more calories in trying to keep warm. The harsh conditions slowed farmer deliveries of corn to elevators and processors, which kept cash basis levels firm. The wheat market is finding additional support from strong demand triggered by three-and-half-year low prices. Iraq made a rare purchase of 50,000 tonnes of U.S. hard-red winter wheat via a larger tender that also included 200,000 tonnes of Australian wheat and 100,000 tonnes of Canadian. Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought around 500,000 of milling wheat in a tender on Tuesday. Prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 563.75 2.50 +0.45% +0.04% 601.44 29 CBOT corn 427.00 0.75 +0.18% +0.71% 427.83 52 CBOT soy 1281.50 2.00 +0.16% -2.66% 1303.34 34 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.04 -0.29% -0.90% $15.44 38 WTI crude $96.47 -$0.26 -0.27% +1.56% $96.15 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 -$0.006 -0.43% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.881 -0.009 -1.00% -1.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)