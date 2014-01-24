SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. wheat futures rose for the second straight session on Friday, poised for their biggest weekly gain in two months as forecasts for cold weather across the U.S. Midwest raised fears of crop damage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat has risen 1.5 percent so far this week, in what would be its biggest climb in eight weeks. * March soybeans are down 2.8 percent for the week, the biggest slide in three weeks. * March corn is up 1 percent on the week, recouping half of last week's loss. * Frigid weather settled into the U.S. Midwest and eastern Plains this week, but even colder temperatures early next week could threaten some of the U.S. soft red winter wheat crop. * Saudi Arabia's state grains authority GSFMO has issued an international tender to buy 660,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday. * Iraq's state grain board has purchased a total 350,000 tonnes of hard wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States in a tender for at least 50,000 tonnes which closed this week, European traders said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the safe-haven currencies. * U.S. crude oil futures rose Thursday, narrowing the discount to European Brent to the lowest level in two months, due to a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks caused by sustained cold. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average recording its third consecutive day of losses, as risky assets sold off in wake of disappointing manufacturing data in China. DATA (GMT) 0900 Italy Retail sales 1530 U.S. ECRI weekly index Grains prices at 0130 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 572.50 2.50 +0.44% +1.82% 598.76 43 CBOT corn 428.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.82% 427.49 53 CBOT soy 1279.50 2.50 +0.20% -0.08% 1301.58 34 CBOT rice $15.47 $0.04 +0.23% +0.10% $15.44 41 WTI crude $97.30 -$0.02 -0.02% +0.59% $96.14 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.013 +0.97% +1.06% USD/AUD 0.876 -0.005 -0.58% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)