SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
second straight session on Friday, poised for their biggest
weekly gain in two months as forecasts for cold weather across
the U.S. Midwest raised fears of crop damage.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat has risen 1.5
percent so far this week, in what would be its biggest climb in
eight weeks.
* March soybeans are down 2.8 percent for the week,
the biggest slide in three weeks.
* March corn is up 1 percent on the week, recouping
half of last week's loss.
* Frigid weather settled into the U.S. Midwest and eastern
Plains this week, but even colder temperatures early next week
could threaten some of the U.S. soft red winter wheat crop.
* Saudi Arabia's state grains authority GSFMO has issued an
international tender to buy 660,000 tonnes of wheat, European
traders said on Thursday.
* Iraq's state grain board has purchased a total 350,000
tonnes of hard wheat from Australia, Canada and the United
States in a tender for at least 50,000 tonnes which closed this
week, European traders said on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having
charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China
and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the
safe-haven currencies.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose Thursday, narrowing the
discount to European Brent to the lowest level in two months,
due to a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks caused
by sustained cold.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones
industrial average recording its third consecutive day of
losses, as risky assets sold off in wake of disappointing
manufacturing data in China.
DATA (GMT)
0900 Italy Retail sales
1530 U.S. ECRI weekly index
Grains prices at 0130 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 572.50 2.50 +0.44% +1.82% 598.76 43
CBOT corn 428.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.82% 427.49 53
CBOT soy 1279.50 2.50 +0.20% -0.08% 1301.58 34
CBOT rice $15.47 $0.04 +0.23% +0.10% $15.44 41
WTI crude $97.30 -$0.02 -0.02% +0.59% $96.14 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.013 +0.97% +1.06%
USD/AUD 0.876 -0.005 -0.58% -0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)