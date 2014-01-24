* Wheat heads for weekly gain of 1.4 pct; biggest since Nov
* Bitter cold slows grain shipments, could harm U.S. wheat
crop
(Adds details, quotes)

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Chicago wheat rose for a
second consecutive session on Friday, poised for its biggest
weekly gain in two months as bitter cold weather across the U.S.
farm belt raised fears of crop damage.
Soybeans were little changed, on track for a weekly decline
due to improving crop prospects in South America. Corn ticked
lower after three days of modest gains.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat is up 1.4 percent
this week, snapping seven straight weeks of decline. March
soybeans are down 3 percent for the week after two weeks
of gains, nearly matching a fall at the start of the year.
March corn has gained 1 percent this week, recouping
half of last week's loss.
On Friday, wheat gained 0.4 percent to $$5.72-1/2 a bushel;
soybeans were almost flat at $12.77-1/2 a bushel; and corn was
down 0.1 percent to $4.28-1/2 a bushel.
"Harshly cold weather conditions in the U.S. are bringing
concerns that the U.S. wheat crop could experience damage," said
Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Furthermore, there is news of Japan and Taiwan purchasing
U.S. wheat which suggest that U.S. wheat could be gaining
competitiveness in the export market."
Bitter cold weather also slowed grain and livestock
shipments around the central United States on Thursday.
Temperatures plunged to the single-digits to below zero
Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and colder
conditions are expected next week, forecasters said.
Snow this weekend should help insulate wheat in the northern
and eastern Midwest, but the crop looks vulnerable across the
western Midwest and eastern Plains, resulting in possible
winter-kill damage by Tuesday and Wednesday.
The extent of any damage, however, won't be fully known
until winter wheat comes out of its dormancy period, or even as
late as the harvest.
There is additional support for the wheat market from strong
demand led by importers in the Middle East and Africa.
Saudi Arabia's state grains authority has issued an
international tender to buy 660,000 tonnes of wheat.
Iraq's state grain board has purchased a total 350,000
tonnes of hard wheat from Australia, Canada and the United
States in a tender for at least 50,000 tonnes which closed this
week.
Japan's farm ministry bought 99,052 tonnes of U.S. wheat and
Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased 73,400 tonnes of
U.S. wheat.
The cold weather stretching from the Plains to the East
Coast is also seen boosting demand for corn and soymeal as
livestock burn more calories to keep warm.
Soybeans, however, are also facing pressure from friendly
weather boosting outlook for the crop in Argentina.
Argentina's upcoming 2013/14 soybean harvest is estimated at
53.0 million tonnes, compared with 48.5 million tonnes collected
in the previous season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in
its weekly crop report on Thursday.
Prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 572.50 2.50 +0.44% +2.00% 596.47 43
CBOT corn 428.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.53% 427.26 53
CBOT soy 1277.50 0.50 +0.04% -0.16% 1299.93 32
CBOT rice $15.43 $0.00 +0.00% -0.48% $15.44 36
WTI crude $97.35 $0.03 +0.03% +0.64% $96.14 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.368 -$0.001 -0.07% +1.02%
USD/AUD 0.876 -0.001 -0.08% -1.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
