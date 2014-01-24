* Wheat heads for weekly gain of 1.4 pct; biggest since Nov * Bitter cold slows grain shipments, could harm U.S. wheat crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Chicago wheat rose for a second consecutive session on Friday, poised for its biggest weekly gain in two months as bitter cold weather across the U.S. farm belt raised fears of crop damage. Soybeans were little changed, on track for a weekly decline due to improving crop prospects in South America. Corn ticked lower after three days of modest gains. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat is up 1.4 percent this week, snapping seven straight weeks of decline. March soybeans are down 3 percent for the week after two weeks of gains, nearly matching a fall at the start of the year. March corn has gained 1 percent this week, recouping half of last week's loss. On Friday, wheat gained 0.4 percent to $$5.72-1/2 a bushel; soybeans were almost flat at $12.77-1/2 a bushel; and corn was down 0.1 percent to $4.28-1/2 a bushel. "Harshly cold weather conditions in the U.S. are bringing concerns that the U.S. wheat crop could experience damage," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Furthermore, there is news of Japan and Taiwan purchasing U.S. wheat which suggest that U.S. wheat could be gaining competitiveness in the export market." Bitter cold weather also slowed grain and livestock shipments around the central United States on Thursday. Temperatures plunged to the single-digits to below zero Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and colder conditions are expected next week, forecasters said. Snow this weekend should help insulate wheat in the northern and eastern Midwest, but the crop looks vulnerable across the western Midwest and eastern Plains, resulting in possible winter-kill damage by Tuesday and Wednesday. The extent of any damage, however, won't be fully known until winter wheat comes out of its dormancy period, or even as late as the harvest. There is additional support for the wheat market from strong demand led by importers in the Middle East and Africa. Saudi Arabia's state grains authority has issued an international tender to buy 660,000 tonnes of wheat. Iraq's state grain board has purchased a total 350,000 tonnes of hard wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States in a tender for at least 50,000 tonnes which closed this week. Japan's farm ministry bought 99,052 tonnes of U.S. wheat and Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased 73,400 tonnes of U.S. wheat. The cold weather stretching from the Plains to the East Coast is also seen boosting demand for corn and soymeal as livestock burn more calories to keep warm. Soybeans, however, are also facing pressure from friendly weather boosting outlook for the crop in Argentina. Argentina's upcoming 2013/14 soybean harvest is estimated at 53.0 million tonnes, compared with 48.5 million tonnes collected in the previous season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop report on Thursday. Prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 572.50 2.50 +0.44% +2.00% 596.47 43 CBOT corn 428.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.53% 427.26 53 CBOT soy 1277.50 0.50 +0.04% -0.16% 1299.93 32 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.00 +0.00% -0.48% $15.44 36 WTI crude $97.35 $0.03 +0.03% +0.64% $96.14 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 -$0.001 -0.07% +1.02% USD/AUD 0.876 -0.001 -0.08% -1.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)