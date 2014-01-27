SINGAPORE, Jan 27 U.S. soybean futures edged
lower on Monday, falling for three out of four sessions, under
pressure from an improving crop outlook in Brazil and Argentina.
Corn dipped after gaining in the past four sessions on
strong demand, while wheat edged higher on fears of crop damage
from bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Brazil's 2013/14 soy crop is forecast at a record 91.8
million tonnes, up 12 percent from the 2012/13 harvest, crop
analysts Safras & Mercado said.
* The country's soy exports will likely set a new high for
the month of February due to strong international demand and
early harvesting of a record crop, ship lineups show.
* In the wheat market, investors are closely watching the
cold weather in the United States which could result in crop
damage.
* Temperatures plunged to the single digits to below zero
Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and colder
conditions are expected this week.
* CME Group is considering a proposal to reset daily price
limits for U.S. grain and oilseed futures twice a year based on
underlying price levels in agricultural markets, documents
distributed by the exchange operator show.
* The proposal would allow higher price limits when market
prices are high and lower price limits when market prices are
low, according to a CME fact sheet sent to market participants
and obtained by Reuters.
* Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Jan. 21, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares tumbled and the yen rocketed to a seven-week
high against the dollar on Monday, driven by fears of a
continued flight from emerging markets as tighter credit
conditions in China threatened to put the brakes on the world's
second-biggest economy.
DATA (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate index
1358 U.S. Flash Markit services PMI
1500 U.S. New home sales
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index
Prices at 0215 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 567.00 1.75 +0.31% -0.53% 593.77 37
CBOT corn 428.50 -1.00 -0.23% -0.12% 426.93 53
CBOT soy 1283.75 -1.00 -0.08% +0.53% 1298.61 37
CBOT rice $15.49 $0.06 +0.42% +0.39% $15.44 44
WTI crude $96.84 $0.20 +0.21% +0.21% $96.07 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.001 +0.05% -0.09%
USD/AUD 0.869 0.001 +0.14% -0.84%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)