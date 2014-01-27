SINGAPORE, Jan 27 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday, falling for three out of four sessions, under pressure from an improving crop outlook in Brazil and Argentina. Corn dipped after gaining in the past four sessions on strong demand, while wheat edged higher on fears of crop damage from bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt. FUNDAMENTALS * Brazil's 2013/14 soy crop is forecast at a record 91.8 million tonnes, up 12 percent from the 2012/13 harvest, crop analysts Safras & Mercado said. * The country's soy exports will likely set a new high for the month of February due to strong international demand and early harvesting of a record crop, ship lineups show. * In the wheat market, investors are closely watching the cold weather in the United States which could result in crop damage. * Temperatures plunged to the single digits to below zero Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and colder conditions are expected this week. * CME Group is considering a proposal to reset daily price limits for U.S. grain and oilseed futures twice a year based on underlying price levels in agricultural markets, documents distributed by the exchange operator show. * The proposal would allow higher price limits when market prices are high and lower price limits when market prices are low, according to a CME fact sheet sent to market participants and obtained by Reuters. * Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Jan. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares tumbled and the yen rocketed to a seven-week high against the dollar on Monday, driven by fears of a continued flight from emerging markets as tighter credit conditions in China threatened to put the brakes on the world's second-biggest economy. DATA (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate index 1358 U.S. Flash Markit services PMI 1500 U.S. New home sales 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Prices at 0215 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 567.00 1.75 +0.31% -0.53% 593.77 37 CBOT corn 428.50 -1.00 -0.23% -0.12% 426.93 53 CBOT soy 1283.75 -1.00 -0.08% +0.53% 1298.61 37 CBOT rice $15.49 $0.06 +0.42% +0.39% $15.44 44 WTI crude $96.84 $0.20 +0.21% +0.21% $96.07 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.001 +0.05% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.869 0.001 +0.14% -0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)