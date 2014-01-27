* Wheat gains on threat from cold in U.S.
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Chicago wheat edged higher on
Monday, recouping some of last session's losses, on fears of
crop damage from bitter cold across the U.S. grain belt.
Soybean futures were little changed, hovering around a
three-week low as the market remained under pressure from
improving crop outlooks in Brazil and Argentina, while corn
dipped after gaining in the past four sessions on strong demand.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat had risen 0.3 percent to
$5.67 a bushel by 0247 GMT, while March soybeans were
almost unchanged at $12.84-1/4 a bushel after dropping to their
lowest since Jan. 2 on Friday.
March corn lost 0.2 percent to $4.28-3/4 a bushel
after making modest gains in the last four sessions.
"The incoming South American soybean harvest is spurring
expectations that there could be a shift in demand from U.S. to
South American soybeans," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst
at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"For wheat, very harsh and cold conditions continue in the
U.S., raising concerns that the weather could damage the U.S.
wheat crop."
Temperatures plunged to the single digits below zero
Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and colder
conditions are expected this week.
Corn export premiums on the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to
higher on Friday on strong demand as U.S. prices were at a
discount to most major exporters, traders said.
The soybean market is facing headwinds from forecasts of
record production Brazil. The country's 2013/14 crop is seen at
an all-time high of 91.8 million tonnes, up 12 percent from the
2012/13 harvest, said crop analysts Safras & Mercado.
Shipping data showed buyers are already shifting their
purchases to the South American nation.
Brazil's soy exports will likely set a new high for the
month of February due to strong demand and early harvesting of a
record crop, ship lineups show. Data compiled by Santos-based
shipping agents SA Commodities shows there are some 650,000
tonnes of soy scheduled for shipment in late January and 2.5
million tonnes slated for loading in February.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Jan. 21, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
Meanwhile, CME Group is considering a proposal to reset
daily price limits for U.S. grain and oilseed futures twice a
year based on underlying price levels in agricultural markets,
documents distributed by the exchange operator show.
The proposal would allow higher price limits when market
prices are high and lower price limits when market prices are
low, according to a CME fact sheet sent to market participants
and obtained by Reuters.
Prices at 0247 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 567.00 1.75 +0.31% -0.53% 593.77 38
CBOT corn 428.75 -0.75 -0.17% -0.06% 426.94 53
CBOT soy 1284.25 -0.50 -0.04% +0.57% 1298.63 38
CBOT rice $15.48 $0.05 +0.32% +0.29% $15.44 43
WTI crude $96.74 $0.10 +0.10% +0.10% $96.07 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.369 $0.001 +0.07% -0.07%
USD/AUD 0.870 0.002 +0.20% -0.79%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)