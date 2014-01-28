BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
SYDNEY, Jan 28 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday as cold weather across the Midwest threatened U.S. winter wheat production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.35 percent to $5.65-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.31 percent on Monday. * Spot wheat futures hit a 3-1/2 year low of $5.60-1/2 a bushel on Jan. 10. * March soybeans dropped 0.1 percent to $12.86-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.23 percent on Monday. * March corn was little changed at $4.31-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.52 percent in the previous session. * Brutal cold returned to the U.S. Midwest, complicating the movement of grain and livestock through the Farm Belt and threatening to damage winter wheat in a few areas. * U.S. soy export shipments last week of 73.8 million bushels topped the high-end of analyst expectations ranging from 50 million to 58 million bushels, while shipments of wheat and corn fell within the range of trader estimates. * Rains are forecast for top Brazilian soy-growing state of Mato Grosso until Thursday, possibly slowing harvesting. * Temperatures plunged to single digits below zero Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and colder conditions are expected this week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency * Brent crude oil futures shed more than $1 a barrel on Monday, and U.S. crude fell almost as much, as investors kept dumping risky assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging markets. * U.S. stocks extended recent losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling for a third straight session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0745 France Consumer confidence 0900 Italy Consumer confidence 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1400 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 565.50 2.00 +0.35% +0.04% 591.38 37 CBOT corn 431.50 -0.25 -0.06% +0.47% 426.95 59 CBOT soy 1286.75 -1.00 -0.08% +0.16% 1297.96 39 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.23% $15.45 43 WTI crude $95.84 $0.12 +0.13% -0.83% $96.01 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.000 +0.03% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.876 0.002 +0.25% +0.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
