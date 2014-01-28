SYDNEY, Jan 28 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday as cold weather across the Midwest threatened U.S. winter wheat production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.35 percent to $5.65-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.31 percent on Monday. * Spot wheat futures hit a 3-1/2 year low of $5.60-1/2 a bushel on Jan. 10. * March soybeans dropped 0.1 percent to $12.86-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.23 percent on Monday. * March corn was little changed at $4.31-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.52 percent in the previous session. * Brutal cold returned to the U.S. Midwest, complicating the movement of grain and livestock through the Farm Belt and threatening to damage winter wheat in a few areas. * U.S. soy export shipments last week of 73.8 million bushels topped the high-end of analyst expectations ranging from 50 million to 58 million bushels, while shipments of wheat and corn fell within the range of trader estimates. * Rains are forecast for top Brazilian soy-growing state of Mato Grosso until Thursday, possibly slowing harvesting. * Temperatures plunged to single digits below zero Fahrenheit across the northern Midwest and Plains, and colder conditions are expected this week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency * Brent crude oil futures shed more than $1 a barrel on Monday, and U.S. crude fell almost as much, as investors kept dumping risky assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging markets. * U.S. stocks extended recent losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling for a third straight session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0745 France Consumer confidence 0900 Italy Consumer confidence 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1400 U.S. Case-Shiller home price index 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 565.50 2.00 +0.35% +0.04% 591.38 37 CBOT corn 431.50 -0.25 -0.06% +0.47% 426.95 59 CBOT soy 1286.75 -1.00 -0.08% +0.16% 1297.96 39 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.23% $15.45 43 WTI crude $95.84 $0.12 +0.13% -0.83% $96.01 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.000 +0.03% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.876 0.002 +0.25% +0.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)