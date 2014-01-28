* Soy dips 0.1 pct as record Brazilian crop weighs * Wheat rises 0.4 pct on strong demand * Cold weather in U.S. may hit wheat yields (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 28 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of gains, as forecasts of record production in Brazil raised expectations top importer China would switch to South American cargoes. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions, underpinned by strong demand and cold weather threatening the U.S. winter crop, while corn ticked up to near Monday's two-week high. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans had dipped 0.1 percent to $12.87 a bushel by 0306 GMT, after firming nearly 0.9 percent in the last two sessions. March wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.66 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Monday. Spot wheat futures hit a 3-1/2 year low of $5.60-1/2 a bushel on Jan. 10. "There is a suggestion that U.S. wheat is certainly competitive enough to buy demand and added to that is cold weather in the U.S.," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "There is a bit of bargain-hunting in wheat at the moment." News on Monday that Saudi Arabia had booked 715,000 tonnes of wheat, more than it had been seeking in its latest import tender, confirmed healthy export demand and could bring sales for U.S. wheat. Buyers from top global wheat importer Egypt announced a tender seeking cargoes after the close of trade on Monday, the results of which will be released on Tuesday. Egypt's main wheat buying agency earlier this month purchased its first U.S. wheat in nearly a year. Brutal cold returned to the U.S. Midwest on Monday, complicating the movement of grain and livestock through the farm belt and threatening to damage winter wheat in a few areas. The National Weather Service posted wind chill warnings from the Dakotas and Minnesota through northern Illinois and into western Pennsylvania. The agency's office in Des Moines, Iowa, said it anticipated wind chill readings to 20 to 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit in the area. U.S. soybeans, which rose on Monday after government data showed larger-than-expected export shipments, are giving up some gains on forecasts of record supplies from South America. Brazil's 2013/14 crop is seen at an all-time high of 91.8 million tonnes, up 12 percent from the 2012/13 harvest, said crop analysts Safras & Mercado. U.S. soy export shipments last week of 73.8 million bushels topped the high end of analyst expectations ranging from 50 million to 58 million bushels, while shipments of wheat and corn fell within the range of trader estimates. The corn market is being supported by the harsh weather in the United States, which is buoying the cash market and stoking concerns about late spring plantings. March corn ticked up 0.1 percent to $4.32 a bushel, trading near last session's highest since Jan. 14. Prices at 0306 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 566.00 2.50 +0.44% -0.70% 593.73 38 CBOT corn 432.00 0.25 +0.06% +0.70% 427.05 59 CBOT soy 1287.00 -0.75 -0.06% +0.78% 1298.72 40 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.19% $15.44 43 WTI crude $95.78 $0.06 +0.06% -0.89% $96.01 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.000 -0.01% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.877 0.009 +0.98% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)