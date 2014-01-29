SYDNEY, Jan 29 U.S. soybeans fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, under pressure from an improved South American crop outlook after rains in key growing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.12 percent to $12.84 a bushel, having closed down 0.21 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.17 percent to $4.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * March wheat was little changed at $5.65-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.44 percent on Tuesday. * Egypt's main government wheat buyer on Tuesday announced the purchase of 240,000 tonnes of wheat - 180,000 tonnes from Russia and 60,000 tonnes from the United States. * Egypt's main government wheat buyer said that it would not accept wheat containing more than 13 percent moisture, lowering its previous limit of 13.5 percent. * The dormant winter wheat crop could be damaged in fields not protected by a blanket of snow, while icy rivers and roads in the U.S. Midwest reduced transportation of corn and soybeans to export ports and processing plants. * Weekend rains in northern and central Argentina helped replenish the ground moisture of recently-planted soy and corn fields as the Pampas grains belt recovers from an extremely hot, dry December. MARKET NEWS * Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday, while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive interest rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its economy. * U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at its highest price this year and narrowing its discount to European Brent, as traders expected data to show supplies were draining from the contract's benchmark delivery point. * U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday after Pfizer's upbeat results gave investors some relief from the pain of the Dow's five-day losing streak, and the market's focus turned to the Federal Reserve's next move on stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 0900 Italy Business confidence 1900 FOMC issues statement after two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0125 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 566.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.44% 589.30 39 CBOT corn 431.25 -0.75 -0.17% -0.12% 427.16 59 CBOT soy 1284.00 -1.50 -0.12% -0.29% 1296.92 37 CBOT rice $15.53 $0.01 +0.03% +0.29% $15.45 51 WTI crude $97.15 -$0.26 -0.27% +1.49% $96.08 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.881 0.004 +0.41% +0.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)