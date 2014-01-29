SYDNEY, Jan 29 U.S. soybeans fell for a second
straight session on Wednesday, under pressure from an improved
South American crop outlook after rains in key growing regions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.12
percent to $12.84 a bushel, having closed down 0.21 percent on
Tuesday.
* March corn fell 0.17 percent to $4.31-1/4 a bushel,
having closed little changed in the previous session.
* March wheat was little changed at $5.65-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.44 percent on Tuesday.
* Egypt's main government wheat buyer on Tuesday announced
the purchase of 240,000 tonnes of wheat - 180,000 tonnes from
Russia and 60,000 tonnes from the United States.
* Egypt's main government wheat buyer said that it would not
accept wheat containing more than 13 percent moisture, lowering
its previous limit of 13.5 percent.
* The dormant winter wheat crop could be damaged in fields
not protected by a blanket of snow, while icy rivers and roads
in the U.S. Midwest reduced transportation of corn and soybeans
to export ports and processing plants.
* Weekend rains in northern and central Argentina helped
replenish the ground moisture of recently-planted soy and corn
fields as the Pampas grains belt recovers from an extremely hot,
dry December.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday,
while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar
rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive interest
rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its economy.
* U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at its
highest price this year and narrowing its discount to European
Brent, as traders expected data to show supplies were draining
from the contract's benchmark delivery point.
* U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday after Pfizer's upbeat
results gave investors some relief from the pain of the Dow's
five-day losing streak, and the market's focus turned to the
Federal Reserve's next move on stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Italy Business confidence
1900 FOMC issues statement after two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0125 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 566.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.44% 589.30 39
CBOT corn 431.25 -0.75 -0.17% -0.12% 427.16 59
CBOT soy 1284.00 -1.50 -0.12% -0.29% 1296.92 37
CBOT rice $15.53 $0.01 +0.03% +0.29% $15.45 51
WTI crude $97.15 -$0.26 -0.27% +1.49% $96.08 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.366 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.09%
USD/AUD 0.881 0.004 +0.41% +0.88%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)