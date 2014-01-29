* Soybeans fall for second straight session * Corn falls for first time in seven sessions * Wheat flat, export demand shrugs of corn weakness (Adds quote, updates prices) SYDNEY, Jan 29 U.S. soybean futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, as expectations of a bumper South American crop weighed on prices. Wheat futures ticked down after firming nearly 0.5 percent in the previous session and corn eased for the first time in seven sessions as traders banked profits. The positive outlook for the South American crop pressured futures, which lost 0.2 percent to $12.83 a bushel by 0724 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. "Soybeans continue to fall because of the expectations for a good South American harvest especially after the (U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Brazil) estimated production above the USDA official figure," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. The USDA's attache in Brazil on Tuesday put the country's 2013/14 soybean production at 89.5 million tonnes, above the USDA's official forecast of 89 million. Expectations for a big soybean crop were further supported by weekend rains in northern and central Argentina. The rains helped replenish the ground moisture of recently-planted soy and corn fields as the Pampas grains belt recovers from an extremely hot and dry December. The weakness in U.S. soybeans spilled over into Dalian soybean oil futures, which hit the lowest level since July 2006 on Tuesday. There was additional pressure on China's soybean oil market from large imports, analysts said. "China has already booked large volumes of U.S. beans but there is a lot of uncertainty," said Li Yi, analyst at Jinrui Futures. "U.S. prices may start to decline and this will impact soy oil prices in China." March wheat eased 0.1 percent to $5.65-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.44 percent in the previous session. Wheat drew support in the previous session from confirmation that Egypt's main government wheat buyer purchased 240,000 tonnes - 180,000 tonnes from Russia and 60,000 tonnes from the United States. Egypt's main government wheat buyer, GASC, said that it would not accept wheat containing more than 13 percent moisture, lowering its previous limit of 13.5 percent. Wheat was also drawing support from the bitter cold weather across the United States. The dormant winter wheat crop could be damaged in fields not protected by a blanket of snow, analysts said. March corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.31-1/2 a bushel, having closed marginally higher in the previous sessions. Analysts said corn was under pressure from profit taking after gains of nearly 2 percent over the previous six sessions on strong cash markets as cold weather disrupts the movement of grain. Prices at 0724 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 565.25 -0.75 -0.13% +0.00% 591.37 38 CBOT corn 431.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.47% 426.95 59 CBOT soy 1283.00 -2.50 -0.19% -0.14% 1297.83 36 CBOT rice $15.52 $0.00 +0.00% +0.62% $15.45 50 WTI crude $97.12 -$0.29 -0.30% +1.46% $96.08 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.21% USD/AUD 0.879 0.011 +1.29% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham and Dominique Patton; Editing by Ed Davies and Anupama Dwivedi)