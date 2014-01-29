(Removes extraneous lines in table) * Soybeans fall for second straight session * Big soybean crops loom in Brazil, Argentina * Wheat, corn down on selling pressure By Michael Hogan and Colin Packham HAMBURG/SYDNEY, Jan 29 U.S. soybean futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, as expectations a bumper South American crop will raise global supplies weighed on prices. Wheat futures ticked down after firming nearly 0.5 percent in the previous session and corn eased for the first time in seven sessions as traders banked gains after recent rises. Forecasts of warmer weather in the U.S. after the recent freeze-up were also weakening wheat, traders said. Large soybean crops looming in Brazil, Argentina and other South American producers pressured March soybeans, which fell 0.08 percent to $12.84-1/2 a bushel by 1140 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. "Chicago soybeans are still facing weakness with the huge soybean crops approaching in South America," said Arnaud Saulais of Starsupply Commodity Brokers. "There is also concern about whether Chinese demand for soybeans will now be switched from the U.S. to Brazil as the new crop is now arriving." The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) attache in Brazil on Tuesday estimated Brazil's 2013/14 soybean crop at 89.5 million tonnes, above the USDA's official forecast of 89 million tonnes and sharply up from 81.6 million tonnes last year. "Soybeans continue to fall because of the expectations for a good South American harvest especially after the (USDA attache) estimated production above the USDA official figure," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures. Expectations of big soybean crops were further supported by weekend rains in northern and central Argentina. The rains helped replenish the ground moisture of recently-planted soybean and corn fields as the Pampas grains belt recovers from an extremely hot and dry December. The weakness in U.S. soybeans spilled over into Dalian soybean oil futures in China, which hit the lowest level since July 2006 on Tuesday. Chicago March wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.65-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.44 percent in the previous session when U.S. wheat again won business in a purchase tender from Egypt. "Chicago wheat is still trading in its recent ranges but I think it is seeing some profit-taking today following sharp rises on Tuesday," Saulais said. March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.30-3/4 a bushel, having closed marginally higher in the previous session. Analysts said corn was under pressure from profit taking after gains of nearly 2 percent over the previous six sessions on strong cash markets as cold weather disrupts the movement of grain. Grains prices at 1140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg CBOT wheat 564.00 -2.00 -0.35% CBOT corn 431.00 -1.00 -0.23% CBOT soy 1284.75 -0.75 -0.06% CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.03 -0.19% Crude oil $97.19 -$0.22 -0.23% Currencies Euro/dlr $1.3659 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Colin Packham and Dominique Patton; Editing by William Hardy)