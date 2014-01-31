BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
SYDNEY, Jan 31 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday but were poised to record their biggest monthly rise in nine months as strong export demand underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans are down 1.26 percent for the month, the second straight monthly loss. * March corn up 2.6 percent for the month, its first monthly rise in five months and the biggest jump in nine months. * March wheat down 8.2 percent for the month, following on from losses of nearly 10 percent in December. * U.S. exporters sold 1.8 million tonnes of corn last week, the largest amount in the current 2013/14 marketing season. Top global corn buyer Japan purchased 797,800 tonnes of the grain, USDA data showed. * U.S. soybean exports of 494,800 tonnes were below analyst expectations in a Reuters poll but some traders were bracing for a net negative result as importers "switch" supplies to Brazil. * In Brazil, strong yields in the top soy-growing state Mato Grosso should guarantee a record harvest in the 2013/14 crop year. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very choppy month. * U.S. crude oil rose nearly $1 on Thursday on spread trading and higher demand as blistering cold sapped distillate supplies and government data showed solid economic growth in the fourth quarter last year. * The S&P 500 scored its biggest gain in more than a month on Thursday as Facebook led a tech rally and data showed the U.S. economy was on solid footing in the fourth quarter. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 - Australia Q4 PPI 0030 - Australia Dec private sector and housing credit 0500 - Japan Dec construction orders 0700 - German Dec retail sales 1000 - Euro Zone Jan flash inflation 1000 - Euro Zone Dec unemployment rate 1455 - Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release final January consumer sentiment index 1330 - U.S. consumer spending Dec Grains prices at 0133 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 555.50 2.00 +0.36% +0.73% 584.40 35 CBOT corn 432.75 -0.75 -0.17% +1.23% 427.58 55 CBOT soy 1276.25 1.25 +0.10% +0.55% 1292.89 37 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.00 +0.00% -0.61% $15.45 42 WTI crude $98.18 -$0.05 -0.05% +0.84% $96.14 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.000 -0.01% -0.80% USD/AUD 0.880 0.001 +0.08% +0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
