SYDNEY, Jan 31 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday but were poised to record their biggest monthly rise in nine months as strong export demand underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans are down 1.26 percent for the month, the second straight monthly loss. * March corn up 2.6 percent for the month, its first monthly rise in five months and the biggest jump in nine months. * March wheat down 8.2 percent for the month, following on from losses of nearly 10 percent in December. * U.S. exporters sold 1.8 million tonnes of corn last week, the largest amount in the current 2013/14 marketing season. Top global corn buyer Japan purchased 797,800 tonnes of the grain, USDA data showed. * U.S. soybean exports of 494,800 tonnes were below analyst expectations in a Reuters poll but some traders were bracing for a net negative result as importers "switch" supplies to Brazil. * In Brazil, strong yields in the top soy-growing state Mato Grosso should guarantee a record harvest in the 2013/14 crop year. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very choppy month. * U.S. crude oil rose nearly $1 on Thursday on spread trading and higher demand as blistering cold sapped distillate supplies and government data showed solid economic growth in the fourth quarter last year. * The S&P 500 scored its biggest gain in more than a month on Thursday as Facebook led a tech rally and data showed the U.S. economy was on solid footing in the fourth quarter. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 - Australia Q4 PPI 0030 - Australia Dec private sector and housing credit 0500 - Japan Dec construction orders 0700 - German Dec retail sales 1000 - Euro Zone Jan flash inflation 1000 - Euro Zone Dec unemployment rate 1455 - Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release final January consumer sentiment index 1330 - U.S. consumer spending Dec Grains prices at 0133 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 555.50 2.00 +0.36% +0.73% 584.40 35 CBOT corn 432.75 -0.75 -0.17% +1.23% 427.58 55 CBOT soy 1276.25 1.25 +0.10% +0.55% 1292.89 37 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.00 +0.00% -0.61% $15.45 42 WTI crude $98.18 -$0.05 -0.05% +0.84% $96.14 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 $0.000 -0.01% -0.80% USD/AUD 0.880 0.001 +0.08% +0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)