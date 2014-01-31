* Wheat firms on demand for U.S stocks * Corn slides after biggest one-day gain in 3-weeks * Soybeans firms, set for second straight monthly loss By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 31 U.S. wheat futures edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, but the grain was poised to record its biggest two-month slump in more than two years as bumper global production drags on prices. Corn edged lower after posting its biggest single session rally in three weeks on strong export demand, which is driving the grain to its biggest monthly rally since April 2013. Soybeans firmed but was poised to post its second consecutive monthly loss on expectations for bumper South American production. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures rose 0.14 percent to $5.54-1/4 a bushel, continuing to draw support from demand for U.S. supplies, which also underpinned a gain of 0.36 percent in the previous session. Spot wheat is down 8.5 percent for the month, extending two-month losses to more than 15 percent, the biggest two-month slide since October 2011. "There is a bit of demand floating around, but the reality is there is so much wheat floating around and major exporters wanting to move it," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. U.S. exports of all varieties of wheat totalled 794,900 tonnes, the largest since September and above the top end of analysts' estimates ranging from 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes. March corn edged down 0.12 percent to $4.33 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Thursday. Corn is up 2.6 percent for the month, the first climb in five months and the biggest jump in nine months. Corn drew support from strong demand for U.S. stocks. U.S. exporters sold 1.8 million tonnes of corn last week, the largest amount in the current 2013/14 marketing season. Top global corn buyer Japan purchased 797,800 tonnes of the grain, USDA data showed. March soybeans rose 0.18 percent to $12.77-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.45 percent in the previous session. Soybeans continued to draw support from strong export demand, analysts said, offsetting expectations for bumper South American production. U.S. soybean exports of 494,800 tonnes were below analyst expectations in a Reuters poll but some traders were bracing for a net negative result as importers "switch" supplies to Brazil. Despite the two-day rally, soybeans are on course to record monthly losses of more than 1 percent, extending two-month losses to nearly 3 percent. Grains prices at 0419 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 554.25 0.75 +0.14% +0.50% 584.36 31 CBOT corn 433.00 -0.50 -0.12% +1.29% 427.58 57 CBOT soy 1277.25 2.25 +0.18% +0.63% 1292.93 38 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.00 +0.00% -0.61% $15.45 42 WTI crude $98.02 -$0.21 -0.21% +0.68% $96.14 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.355 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.83% USD/AUD 0.877 -0.002 -0.27% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)