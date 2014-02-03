SYDNEY, Feb 3 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday as traders banked profits after the oilseed recorded its biggest single-session gain in two weeks on tightening U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $12.80-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Friday. * March corn little changed at $4.34-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.56-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent on Friday. * Russia has halted grains exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk due to windy weather, the Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Friday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said corn exports last week were 1.8 million tonnes, the most so far in the 2013/14 marketing season. MARKET NEWS * The euro licked its wounds near a ten-week low against the dollar on Monday after soft euro zone inflation data rekindled speculation the European Central Bank may ease policy to stave off deflation. DATA (GMT) 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1358 U.S. Final Markit Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 556.25 0.50 +0.09% +0.50% 582.53 35 CBOT corn 434.25 0.25 +0.06% +0.17% 427.93 59 CBOT soy 1280.25 -2.50 -0.19% +0.41% 1292.10 39 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.00% -0.16% $15.46 38 WTI crude $96.92 -$0.57 -0.58% -1.33% $96.09 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.348 $0.000 -0.01% -0.52% USD/AUD 0.877 0.001 +0.15% -0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)