SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, the longest rally for the
front-month contract in more than four months, as prices
continue to rebound from a more than a three-year low on bumper
global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were little
changed at $12.92 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Monday.
* March corn was steady at $4.35-1/2 a bushel, having
gained 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.13 percent to $5.64-1/2 a bushel,
having closed up 1.44 percent on Monday as investors looked for
bargains.
* Soybeans drew support from tightening U.S. supplies and
robust appetite for exports.
* Export demand for U.S. soymeal has been strong due to
reduced output from Argentina, the world's top supplier of the
feed ingredient.
* Worries over dry weather in Brazil are also underpinning
gains. The harvest of a likely record-large Brazilian soybean
crop is under way but crops are still developing in some areas.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a sale of
113,780 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for 2013/14
delivery.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hovered at two-month highs against the euro and
dollar early on Tuesday, having powered higher as a selloff in
risk assets forced investors to cover bearish positions in the
low-yielding Japanese currency.
* U.S. oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by
weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market, while Brent
crude's decline was limited by rising heating oil prices as a
snowstorm swept across the U.S. Northeast.
* U.S. stocks slumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering
its worst drop since June.
DATA (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1000 Italy Consumer prices
1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index
1500 U.S. Factory orders
Grains prices at 0144 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 564.50 0.75 +0.13% +1.99% 582.80 47
CBOT corn 435.50 -0.25 -0.06% +0.46% 427.97 60
CBOT soy 1292.00 -0.75 -0.06% +1.33% 1292.49 49
CBOT rice $15.34 $0.04 +0.26% -0.55% $15.46 37
WTI crude $96.58 $0.15 +0.16% -0.93% $96.00 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.003 +0.24% -0.28%
USD/AUD 0.874 -0.001 -0.17% -0.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)