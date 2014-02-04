SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. wheat futures rose for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, the longest rally for the front-month contract in more than four months, as prices continue to rebound from a more than a three-year low on bumper global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were little changed at $12.92 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Monday. * March corn was steady at $4.35-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.13 percent to $5.64-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.44 percent on Monday as investors looked for bargains. * Soybeans drew support from tightening U.S. supplies and robust appetite for exports. * Export demand for U.S. soymeal has been strong due to reduced output from Argentina, the world's top supplier of the feed ingredient. * Worries over dry weather in Brazil are also underpinning gains. The harvest of a likely record-large Brazilian soybean crop is under way but crops are still developing in some areas. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a sale of 113,780 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for 2013/14 delivery. MARKET NEWS * The yen hovered at two-month highs against the euro and dollar early on Tuesday, having powered higher as a selloff in risk assets forced investors to cover bearish positions in the low-yielding Japanese currency. * U.S. oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market, while Brent crude's decline was limited by rising heating oil prices as a snowstorm swept across the U.S. Northeast. * U.S. stocks slumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst drop since June. DATA (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1000 Italy Consumer prices 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index 1500 U.S. Factory orders Grains prices at 0144 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 564.50 0.75 +0.13% +1.99% 582.80 47 CBOT corn 435.50 -0.25 -0.06% +0.46% 427.97 60 CBOT soy 1292.00 -0.75 -0.06% +1.33% 1292.49 49 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.04 +0.26% -0.55% $15.46 37 WTI crude $96.58 $0.15 +0.16% -0.93% $96.00 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.003 +0.24% -0.28% USD/AUD 0.874 -0.001 -0.17% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)