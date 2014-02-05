SYDNEY, Feb 5 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday as traders banked profits after the grain posted its biggest daily gain in 10 months and hit its highest in over three weeks on concerns over the condition of the U.S. crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.34 percent to $5.82-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.8 percent on Tuesday. * Wheat hit a peak of $5.86 a bushel on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 10. * March soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $13.15-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.53 percent on Tuesday. * March corn dropped 0.11 percent to $4.41-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.38 percent the day before. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. winter wheat grown across the southern Plains deteriorated during January as a combination of dryness and arctic temperatures took a toll on the dormant crop. * USDA said 35 percent of winter wheat in Kansas was rated good to excellent, down from 58 percent at the end of December. The amount rated poor to very poor jumped to 20 percent, from 6 percent a month earlier. * A winter storm is expected to bring as much as 10 inches of snow to the central Plains through Wednesday, which will help insulate the crop from frigid temperatures to follow. * Statistics Canada reported Dec. 31 Canadian all-wheat stocks at 28.381 million tonnes, a 20-year high that nonetheless fell below an average trade estimate of 28.9 million. MARKET NEWS * The yen got off to a weak start in Asia on Wednesday having retreated from multi-month highs as emerging markets stabilised and stocks rebounded, while the Australian dollar took a breather following a powerful rally. * Brent oil settled at a three-month low on Tuesday, pressured by the downturn in emerging markets, while U.S. crude ended higher, boosted by continued demand for heating fuels and the expectation of a large draw from storage at the benchmark's delivery point. * U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the wake of its largest selloff in months a day earlier. DATA (GMT) 0848 France Markit Services PMI 0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 1000 Euro zone Retail sales 1315 U.S. ADP national employment 1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Grains prices at 0137 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 582.50 -2.00 -0.34% 581.83 64 CBOT corn 441.25 -0.50 -0.11% 428.33 70 CBOT soy 1315.25 2.00 +0.15% 1292.58 65 CBOT rice $15.31 -$0.05 -0.33% $15.46 34 WTI crude $97.67 $0.48 +0.49% $95.97 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.004 +0.29% USD/AUD 0.890 0.014 +1.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)