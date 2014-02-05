SYDNEY, Feb 5 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday as
traders banked profits after the grain posted its biggest daily
gain in 10 months and hit its highest in over three weeks on
concerns over the condition of the U.S. crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.34 percent
to $5.82-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.8 percent on Tuesday.
* Wheat hit a peak of $5.86 a bushel on Tuesday, the highest
since Jan. 10.
* March soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $13.15-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 1.53 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn dropped 0.11 percent to $4.41-1/4 a
bushel, after gaining 1.38 percent the day before.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of
U.S. winter wheat grown across the southern Plains deteriorated
during January as a combination of dryness and arctic
temperatures took a toll on the dormant crop.
* USDA said 35 percent of winter wheat in Kansas was rated
good to excellent, down from 58 percent at the end of December.
The amount rated poor to very poor jumped to 20 percent, from 6
percent a month earlier.
* A winter storm is expected to bring as much as 10 inches
of snow to the central Plains through Wednesday, which will help
insulate the crop from frigid temperatures to follow.
* Statistics Canada reported Dec. 31 Canadian all-wheat
stocks at 28.381 million tonnes, a 20-year high that nonetheless
fell below an average trade estimate of 28.9 million.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen got off to a weak start in Asia on Wednesday
having retreated from multi-month highs as emerging markets
stabilised and stocks rebounded, while the Australian dollar
took a breather following a powerful rally.
* Brent oil settled at a three-month low on Tuesday,
pressured by the downturn in emerging markets, while U.S. crude
ended higher, boosted by continued demand for heating fuels and
the expectation of a large draw from storage at the benchmark's
delivery point.
* U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging
earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the wake of its
largest selloff in months a day earlier.
