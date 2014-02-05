* U.S. soybeans up for 5th day on strong demand * Wheat eases after near 4 pct short-covering rally (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Chicago soy rose to its highest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, gaining for a fifth consecutive session as strong demand for U.S. cargoes and dryness in Brazil continued to buoy the market. Wheat dipped as traders banked profits after the market posted its biggest daily gain in 10 months on Tuesday, hitting its highest in more than three weeks on concerns over the condition of the U.S. crop. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose as much as around half a percent to $13.20 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 16. March wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.82-1/2 a bushel, after climbing almost 4 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rally since early April on a continuation chart. It hit a peak of $5.86 a bushel on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 10. The soybean market has benefited from strong demand for U.S. soymeal shipments due to reduced output from Argentina, the world's top supplier of the feed ingredient, where producers are holding on to dollar-denominated soybeans as a hedge against rampant inflation. "The ability of the United States to export in a timely fashion means China will continue to buy U.S. beans," said one Melbourne-based commodities analyst. There is additional support stemming from dryness in parts of Brazil and frigid temperatures in the U.S. Midwest slowing the movement of soy products in some areas. In the wheat market, the deteriorating condition of the winter crop in top producing states is lending support, although snowfall this week should help stabilise the condition. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. winter wheat grown across the southern Plains deteriorated during January as a combination of dryness and arctic temperatures took a toll on the dormant crop. It said 35 percent of winter wheat in Kansas was rated good to excellent, down from 58 percent at the end of December. The amount rated poor to very poor jumped to 20 percent, from 6 percent a month earlier. A winter storm is expected to bring as much as 10 inches of snow to the central Plains through Wednesday, which will help insulate the crop from frigid temperatures to follow. Wheat prices may benefit from investment activity, some analysts said. "Speculative positioning in U.S. wheat is too short. There is probably room for wheat to go up 5 percent from the current level," said the Melbourne-based commodities analyst. Corn traded near its highest in almost three months on concerns over lower supplies in South America. By 0309 GMT, March corn was unchanged at $4.41-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.38 percent on the previous day. Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its forecast for Argentina's 2013/14 corn harvest to 22.6 million tonnes from 25 million, citing erratic rains and warm temperatures. Informa also lowered its forecast for 2013/14 corn production in Brazil to 66.55 million tonnes, down 1 million from its previous forecast. Prices at 0309 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 582.50 -2.00 -0.34% +4.81% 581.83 64 CBOT corn 441.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.79% 428.35 70 CBOT soy 1318.75 5.50 +0.42% +2.81% 1292.69 66 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.00 +0.00% -0.26% $15.46 39 WTI crude $97.59 $0.40 +0.41% +1.20% $95.96 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.22% USD/AUD 0.889 0.014 +1.62% +1.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)