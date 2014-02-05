* U.S. soybeans up for 5th day on strong demand
* Wheat eases after near 4 pct short-covering rally
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Chicago soy rose to its highest
in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, gaining for a fifth
consecutive session as strong demand for U.S. cargoes and
dryness in Brazil continued to buoy the market.
Wheat dipped as traders banked profits after the market
posted its biggest daily gain in 10 months on Tuesday, hitting
its highest in more than three weeks on concerns over the
condition of the U.S. crop.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose as much as
around half a percent to $13.20 a bushel, the highest since Jan.
16.
March wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.82-1/2 a bushel,
after climbing almost 4 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day
rally since early April on a continuation chart. It hit a
peak of $5.86 a bushel on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 10.
The soybean market has benefited from strong demand for U.S.
soymeal shipments due to reduced output from Argentina, the
world's top supplier of the feed ingredient, where producers are
holding on to dollar-denominated soybeans as a hedge against
rampant inflation.
"The ability of the United States to export in a timely
fashion means China will continue to buy U.S. beans," said one
Melbourne-based commodities analyst.
There is additional support stemming from dryness in parts
of Brazil and frigid temperatures in the U.S. Midwest slowing
the movement of soy products in some areas.
In the wheat market, the deteriorating condition of the
winter crop in top producing states is lending support, although
snowfall this week should help stabilise the condition.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of
U.S. winter wheat grown across the southern Plains deteriorated
during January as a combination of dryness and arctic
temperatures took a toll on the dormant crop.
It said 35 percent of winter wheat in Kansas was rated good
to excellent, down from 58 percent at the end of December. The
amount rated poor to very poor jumped to 20 percent, from 6
percent a month earlier.
A winter storm is expected to bring as much as 10 inches of
snow to the central Plains through Wednesday, which will help
insulate the crop from frigid temperatures to follow.
Wheat prices may benefit from investment activity, some
analysts said.
"Speculative positioning in U.S. wheat is too short. There
is probably room for wheat to go up 5 percent from the current
level," said the Melbourne-based commodities analyst.
Corn traded near its highest in almost three months on
concerns over lower supplies in South America. By 0309 GMT,
March corn was unchanged at $4.41-3/4 a bushel, after
gaining 1.38 percent on the previous day.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its
forecast for Argentina's 2013/14 corn harvest to 22.6 million
tonnes from 25 million, citing erratic rains and warm
temperatures.
Informa also lowered its forecast for 2013/14 corn
production in Brazil to 66.55 million tonnes, down 1 million
from its previous forecast.
