SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time six sessions on Thursday as traders banked profits after gains of more than 6.5 percent over that period as unfavorable weather damaged U.S. crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.21 percent to $5.86-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.51 percent on Wednesday. * March soybeans dropped 0.1 percent to $13.15 a bushel, after firming 0.19 percent on Wednesday. * March corn declined 0.23 percent to $4.42-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.34 percent in the previous session. * Soybeans drew support from strength in soymeal, dryness in parts of Brazil and frigid temperatures in the U.S. Midwest slowing the movement of soy products in some areas. * A winter storm brought much needed snowfall to the southern U.S. Plains and snow blanketed much of the Midwest as well, protecting crops from frigid temperatures expected in the next few days. * The condition of U.S. winter wheat grown across the southern Plains deteriorated during January as a combination of dryness and arctic temperatures took a toll on the dormant crop, according to government crop reports. * Exporters struck deals to sell 236,728 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations, including 185,928 tonnes for 2013/14 delivery that ends on Aug. 31, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday. * U.S. corn is back on the radar for animal feed makers in the European Union because of plentiful global supplies and transport problems in core supplier Ukraine. MARKET NEWS * The yen hovered near multi-month highs against the dollar and euro early on Thursday, highlighting a cautious mood among investors still fretting about the recent selloff in emerging markets. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as traders took profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S. oil, while the American benchmark took some support from record heating oil demand due to continued freezing weather. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday as technical support offset the latest batch of mixed data, which failed to lift sentiment after a string of soft economic indicators earlier in the week. DATA (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 Bank of England rate decision 1245 European Central Bank rate decision 1330 U.S. International trade 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 586.25 -1.25 -0.21% +3.99% 580.99 66 CBOT corn 442.25 -1.00 -0.23% +1.49% 428.65 71 CBOT soy 1315.00 -1.25 -0.09% +1.72% 1292.16 65 CBOT rice $15.33 $0.01 +0.07% +0.20% $15.46 37 WTI crude $97.48 $0.10 +0.10% +0.30% $95.91 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.004 +0.33% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.897 0.022 +2.46% +2.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)