SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. wheat futures fell for the
first time six sessions on Thursday as traders banked profits
after gains of more than 6.5 percent over that period as
unfavorable weather damaged U.S. crops.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.21 percent
to $5.86-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.51 percent on
Wednesday.
* March soybeans dropped 0.1 percent to $13.15 a
bushel, after firming 0.19 percent on Wednesday.
* March corn declined 0.23 percent to $4.42-1/4 a
bushel, having gained 0.34 percent in the previous session.
* Soybeans drew support from strength in soymeal, dryness in
parts of Brazil and frigid temperatures in the U.S. Midwest
slowing the movement of soy products in some areas.
* A winter storm brought much needed snowfall to the
southern U.S. Plains and snow blanketed much of the Midwest as
well, protecting crops from frigid temperatures expected in the
next few days.
* The condition of U.S. winter wheat grown across the
southern Plains deteriorated during January as a combination of
dryness and arctic temperatures took a toll on the dormant crop,
according to government crop reports.
* Exporters struck deals to sell 236,728 tonnes of U.S. corn
to unknown destinations, including 185,928 tonnes for 2013/14
delivery that ends on Aug. 31, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Wednesday.
* U.S. corn is back on the radar for animal feed makers in
the European Union because of plentiful global supplies and
transport problems in core supplier Ukraine.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hovered near multi-month highs against the dollar
and euro early on Thursday, highlighting a cautious mood among
investors still fretting about the recent selloff in emerging
markets.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as traders took
profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S. oil, while the
American benchmark took some support from record heating oil
demand due to continued freezing weather.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday as technical support
offset the latest batch of mixed data, which failed to lift
sentiment after a string of soft economic indicators earlier in
the week.
DATA (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial orders
1200 Bank of England rate decision
1245 European Central Bank rate decision
1330 U.S. International trade
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0121 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 586.25 -1.25 -0.21% +3.99% 580.99 66
CBOT corn 442.25 -1.00 -0.23% +1.49% 428.65 71
CBOT soy 1315.00 -1.25 -0.09% +1.72% 1292.16 65
CBOT rice $15.33 $0.01 +0.07% +0.20% $15.46 37
WTI crude $97.48 $0.10 +0.10% +0.30% $95.91 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.004 +0.33% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.897 0.022 +2.46% +2.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)