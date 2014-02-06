* Wheat set for biggest six-day gain in 10 months * Corn at near three-month top on U.S. export demand * Soybeans firm on tight U.S. stocks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. wheat futures extended gains on Thursday as concerns over crop damage in the United States underpinned prices, which were on track for the biggest six-day rise since April last year. Corn held near its highest level in almost three months on signs of strong export demand, while soybeans edged up on tightening U.S. stocks. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures rose 0.13 percent to $5.88-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.51 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $5.88-3/4 - the loftiest since Jan. 10. "The market continues to remain concerned by the recent crop condition downgrade in key producing states like Kansas, which has supported a pronounced rally," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Spot wheat futures have so far gained 6.6 percent over six sessions, the biggest six-day rise in 10 months. The condition of U.S. winter wheat grown across the southern Plains deteriorated during January as a combination of dryness and arctic temperatures took a toll on the dormant crop, according to government crop reports. Gains were capped by forecasts for snow, traders said. Latest forecasts call for a winter storm to bring much needed snowfall to the southern U.S. Plains, while snow blanketed much of the Midwest as well, protecting crops from frigid temperatures expected in the next few days. March corn rose 0.17 percent to $4.44 a bushel, equaling a near three-month top touched in the previous session. Corn is drawing support from strong U.S. export demand. Exporters sold a total of 236,728 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations, including 185,928 tonnes for 2013/14 delivery and 50,800 tonnes for 2014/15, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. The deal added to expectations of increased demand for U.S. corn from the European Union. U.S. maize is back on the radar for animal feed makers in the European Union as buyers take their pick of plentiful global supply, while core supplier Ukraine struggles with transport problems due to its harsh winter. March soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $13.18 a bushel, slightly below a three-week high of $13.21-1/4 hit in the previous session. Analysts said soybeans continue to draw support from tight U.S. supplies, amid concerns over South American production. Grains prices at 0442 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 588.25 0.75 +0.13% +4.35% 581.06 68 CBOT corn 444.00 0.75 +0.17% +1.89% 428.71 76 CBOT soy 1318.00 1.75 +0.13% +1.95% 1292.26 67 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.04 +0.26% +0.39% $15.46 42 WTI crude $97.54 $0.16 +0.16% +0.36% $95.91 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.004 +0.29% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.896 0.021 +2.36% +1.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)