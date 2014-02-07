SYDNEY, Feb 7 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly gain in more than four months, as concerns over crop damage from recent cold temperatures across the Midwest provided support. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat up more than 4.7 percent for the week, the biggest weekly rally in 19 weeks. * March corn up nearly 2 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly gain. * March soybeans up 3.22 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since August 2013. * Problems with grain logistics in Canada, including severe railroad delays, buoyed spring wheat futures in Minneapolis and sent the price of CBOT oats above corn for the first time in eight years. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans at the high end of trade expectations, with only a few cancellations. * Worries that top buyer China might cancel some purchases of U.S. soy or switch the origin to South America hung over the market in recent weeks. But so far, widespread cancellations have yet to materialise. * Chinese importers canceled purchases of four cargoes of U.S. corn this week, after one cargo was diverted to Vietnam last week, U.S. government data showed on Thursday, as a dispute over an unapproved genetically modified strain remained unresolved. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted slightly lower in early Asian trading on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited the latest non-farm payrolls report for clues on the health of the U.S. labour market and the broader economy. * Brent crude oil ended nearly a dollar higher on Thursday, supported by a stronger euro, French port closures and tighter supplies from the North Sea. * U.S. stocks posted their best day of the year on Thursday after a drop in applications for unemployment insurance boosted confidence in the economy and Disney's results overshot expectations. DATA (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI 0700 Germany Trade data 0745 France Trade data 1100 Germany Industrial output 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Grains prices at 0130 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 582.00 1.25 +0.22% -0.43% 580.12 60 CBOT corn 442.00 -1.00 -0.23% +0.06% 428.94 67 CBOT soy 1324.25 -1.50 -0.11% +0.84% 1292.51 68 CBOT rice $15.39 $0.01 +0.03% +0.20% $15.46 47 WTI crude $97.80 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.43% $95.87 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.011 +0.79% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.893 0.018 +2.00% +1.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)