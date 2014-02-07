* U.S. wheat rises for 6 out of 7 sessions * Deteriorating U.S. crop underpins prices * Corn, soybeans tick down after recent gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Chicago wheat edged up on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain in more than four months as concerns over crop damage from cold temperatures across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Corn edged lower on pressure from farmer selling but the market is on course for a third consecutive week of gains on strong demand, while soybeans dipped after climbing to the highest since Dec. 23 on Thursday. "Significant downgrade to crop conditions in Kansas has been the primary driver of what has been quite an aggressive shorts covering rally in the wheat market over the past week," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat is up almost 5 percent this week, the biggest weekly rally in 19 weeks. March corn has gained nearly 2 percent, while March soybeans are up 3.3 percent - biggest gain since August 2013. On Friday, wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.83-3/4 a bushel, corn eased 0.2 percent to $4.42 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $13.24-1/4 a bushel. The wheat market surged this week after monthly state crop reports, issued on Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, showed a drop in wheat condition ratings in major hard red winter wheat states including Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Crops in that region endured dry conditions and bouts of extreme cold during January. Nearly half of Kansas, the biggest U.S. wheat producer, is under a severe drought, according to the latest weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, produced by a consortium of climatologists. The USDA said 35 percent of winter wheat in Kansas was rated good to excellent, down from 58 percent at the end of December. The amount rated poor to very poor jumped to 20 percent, from 6 percent a month earlier. Corn futures dipped on farmer selling after prices jumped to a three-month high on Thursday. Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans deepened losses around the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, pressured by another wave of farmer sales tied to a rally in the futures market, dealers said. The USDA reported weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans at the high end of trade expectations, with only a few cancellations. Worries that top buyer China might cancel some purchases of U.S. soy or switch the origin to South America hung over the market in recent weeks. But so far, widespread cancellations have yet to materialise. Prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 583.75 3.00 +0.52% -0.13% 580.18 61 CBOT corn 442.00 -1.00 -0.23% +0.06% 428.94 70 CBOT soy 1324.25 -1.50 -0.11% +0.84% 1292.51 68 CBOT rice $15.39 $0.01 +0.03% +0.20% $15.46 47 WTI crude $97.73 -$0.11 -0.11% +0.36% $95.87 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.007 +0.50% +0.79% USD/AUD 0.894 0.019 +2.18% +2.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)