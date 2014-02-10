SYDNEY, Feb 10 U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, as updated weather models forecast for moisture across key growing regions and on caution ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest crop report. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat slipped 0.78 percent at $5.73 a bushel, having closed down 0.56 percent on Friday. * March soybeans were down 0.15 percent to $13.29-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.43 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.51 percent to $4.42 a bushel, having dropped 0.28 percent in the previous session. * Snow showers hit Kansas on Sunday, the U.S. Weather Service said, providing some relief for wheat crops. * Wheat had drawn support from declining crop rating conditions in Kansas, the top U.S. producer of the crop. Analysts said dryness was a bigger worry than cold temperatures, even after storms this week brought beneficial snowfall to much of the region. * USDA on Monday is expected to make only minor tweaks to its outlook for corn, soy and wheat supplies in its crop report on Monday as the past month has provided little in the way of fresh news to force its hand, analysts said. * Brazil's biggest grain cooperative, Coamo, said dry, hot weather has seriously hurt the country's soy crop, which is in the early stages of a record 90-million-tonne-plus harvest. * Private exporters sold 141,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar and euro early on Monday, having been beaten down late last week as U.S. stocks rallied after investors got over a disappointing set of headlines on the U.S. labour market. DATA (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence 0745 France Industrial output 0900 Italy Industrial output 0930 Euro zone Sentix index 1700 U.S. World agricultural supply and demand report Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 573.00 -4.50 -0.78% -1.33% 578.02 50 CBOT corn 442.00 -2.25 -0.51% -0.23% 429.83 67 CBOT soy 1329.50 -2.00 -0.15% +0.28% 1293.74 72 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.05 +0.36% +0.06% $15.46 50 WTI crude $100.02 $0.14 +0.14% +0.14% $95.94 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.894 -0.001 -0.13% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)