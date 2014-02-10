* USDA's reduced stocks view sparks rally in wheat * Corn falls despite strong export demand; supply cut * Soybeans snap seven-session win streak (Adds analyst comment, USDA data, closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Feb 10 U.S. wheat futures surged on Monday due to the U.S. Agriculture Department's bigger-than-expected cut to the domestic supply picture while corn and soybean futures sagged. Surging export demand for U.S. supplies, which ramped up after wheat prices fell to a 3-1/2-year low late last month, keyed the government's cut to ending stocks. "The thing that sticks out is that the balance table on the wheat market is probably the tightest now," said Don Roose, analyst with U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "With the world competition that we have, the government is being pretty aggressive with our export pace." USDA lowered its U.S. end stocks figure to 558 million bushels, 50 million below its January estimate and lower than trade expectations for 603 million bushels. The cut was entirely due to a 50 million-bushel boost to its export forecast. The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 7-1/4 cents at $5.84-3/4 a bushel, or up 1.3 percent. KC hard red winter wheat futures and MGEX spring wheat, which track high-protein supplies prized on the export market, both jumped more than 2 percent. CBOT wheat topped on Monday out at its highest level since Jan. 9 while KC hard red winter wheat reached its highest price since Dec. 17 during the session. USDA also reduced its corn stocks figure due to robust export demand but traders said that a weak cash market and technical selling overwhelmed the revisions to the balance sheet. The monthly supply and demand report pegged corn ending stocks at 1.481 billion bushels, down from its January estimate of 1.631 million. The corn stocks figure was less than the average market forecast of 1.619 million and fell below the lowest trade guess of 1.574 million. "This is about the most bullish number anybody would have projected and the market is unable to rally on it, which is generally a negative sign," said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain in Chicago. CBOT corn for March delivery dropped 1-1/4 cents to $4.43 a bushel. Prices strengthened early in the day but failed to hold support above the high end of their 20-day Bollinger range. CBOT March soybeans closed 6 cents lower at $13.25-1/2 a bushel, snapping a seven-session streak of positive closes. USDA left its outlook for soybean ending stocks unchanged at 150 million bushels, slightly above the average trade estimate of 143 million bushels. "For the beans, even though they did increase export demand as expected, they really left the domestic side alone - reduced imports and cut residual," said Jack Scoville, analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago. "It took some bloom off the rose." Prices at 1:51 p.m. CST (1951 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 443.00 -1.25 -0.3% 5.0% CBOT soy 1325.50 -6.00 -0.5% 1.0% CBOT meal 444.00 -2.40 -0.5% 1.4% CBOT soyoil 38.73 0.17 0.4% -0.2% CBOT wheat 584.75 7.25 1.3% -3.4% CBOT rice 1554.50 20.50 1.3% 0.2% EU wheat 194.75 0.00 0.0% -6.8% US crude 100.08 0.20 0.2% 1.7% Dow Jones 15,795 1 0.0% -4.7% Gold 1275.00 8.42 0.7% 5.8% Euro/dollar 1.3640 0.0006 0.1% -0.1% Dollar Index 80.6550 -0.0360 0.0% 0.8% Baltic Freight 1096 5 0.5% -51.9% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Karl Plume; editing by Matthew Lewis)