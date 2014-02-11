SYDNEY, Feb 11 U.S. wheat futures rose for a second session on Tuesday, extending two-day gains to more than 1.5 percent, after the U.S. Agriculture Department reported a bigger-than-expected cut to its ending stocks forecast on strong export demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.86-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Monday. * March soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $13.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Monday. * March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.42-1/4 a bushel, after easing 0.3 percent in the previous session. * USDA lowered its U.S. end stocks wheat forecast to 558 million bushels, 50 million below its January estimate and lower than trade expectations for 603 million bushels. The cut was entirely due to a 50 million-bushel boost to its export forecast. * USDA left its outlook for soybean ending stocks unchanged at 150 million bushels, slightly above the average trade estimate of 143 million bushels. * Australia, the world's second-largest exporter, raised its forecast for 2013/14 wheat output by 3 percent, as strong production in Western Australia state pushed the crop above 27 million tonnes for only the third time. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, following a subdued U.S. session as markets hunkered down ahead of congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen. * Brent oil fell by nearly $1 per barrel on Monday, pressured by sinking heating oil prices as the market looked toward the end of a long and frigid winter and as supplies increased from Libya and the North Sea. * U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Monday as investors digested recent market gains and looked ahead to new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first testimony before lawmakers. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 586.50 1.75 +0.30% 578.47 60 CBOT corn 442.25 -0.75 -0.17% 429.83 66 CBOT soy 1321.50 -4.00 -0.30% 1293.48 68 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.01 +0.03% $15.47 62 WTI crude $100.06 $0.00 +0.00% $95.95 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.003 +0.25% USD/AUD 0.901 0.005 +0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)