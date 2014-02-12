SYDNEY, Feb 12 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second session on Wednesday, drawing support from continued strong demand for U.S. supplies and a slight downgrade to Brazil's expected record crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.38-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * March corn was little changed at $4.41-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.3 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was little changed at $5.90-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Tuesday. * USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 116,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing year. * Conab, Brazil's government crop supply agency, cut its soy forecast for the first time in the 2013/14 crop year to a record 90.01 million tonnes on Tuesday, down from 90.33 million tonnes in January due to small yield adjustments. * Corn shrugs off U.S. Agriculture Department's bigger-than-expected cut to end stocks, with the focus on the huge boost to supplies compared with a year ago. * Australia, the world's second-largest wheat exporter, raised its forecast for 2013/14 output by 3 percent, as strong production in Western Australia was seen pushing the crop above 27 million tonnes for only the third time. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, following a subdued U.S. session trade as markets hunkered down ahead of congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen. * Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday supported by demand for U.S. heating oil and gasoline, which gained on expectations that persistent cold weather in the United States will lead to another large draw in distillates. * Wall Street rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as Congress agreed to advance legislation extending U.S. borrowing authority and the Federal Reserve's new chief held off from making any changes to its schedule for trimming stimulus. DATA (GMT) 0200 China Trade data 0745 France Current account 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1900 U.S. Federal budget Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 590.50 0.25 +0.04% +2.25% 577.79 65 CBOT corn 441.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.68% 430.32 62 CBOT soy 1338.75 4.00 +0.30% +0.54% 1294.44 76 CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.01 -0.06% +1.17% $15.47 58 WTI crude $100.30 $0.36 +0.36% +0.24% $95.98 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.000 +0.00% +0.33% USD/AUD 0.901 0.006 +0.63% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)