* Wheat near 3-week high on demand prospects * Corn faces pressure from cheaper LatAm supply (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 12 U.S. corn edged lower on Wednesday, hovering around a one-week low, under pressure from higher sales by U.S. farmers and increasing competition from rival South American suppliers. Wheat traded near a three-week high as a surprise reduction by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its estimate for stocks at the end of June and strong demand underpinned the market, while soybeans were almost flat, holding on to Tuesday's gains. Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat was little changed at $5.90 a bushel by 0351 GMT, not far from a three-week high of $5.92-3/4 a bushel reached on Feb. 6. March corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.40-1/4 a bushel, trading near last session's one week low of $4.37-1/4 a bushel and March soybeans were nearly flat $13.35-1/2 a bushel, after rising 0.8 percent on Tuesday. "There is support for the wheat market as demand for U.S. supplies is very strong at these levels," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at broker Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "U.S. corn prices will face pressure as there is competition from Brazil and Argentina." The USDA, in its monthly report on Monday, lowered its end-stocks wheat figure to 558 million bushels, 50 million below its January estimate and lower than trade expectations for 603 million bushels. The cut was entirely due to a 50 million-bushel boost to its export forecast. Corn prices are weighed down by bumper production in Brazil and Argentina, which is set to offer stiff competition to U.S. suppliers. Sales by some U.S. farmers have also has boosted supplies for processors and ethanol producers, causing cash bids to weaken. Soybeans firmed in the last sessions as icy conditions along Midwest rivers limited near-term supplies available to exporters. The USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 116,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing year. But an expected increase in global soybean supplies is keeping a lid on prices. Conab, Brazil's government crop supply agency, cut its soybean forecast for the first time in the 2013/14 crop year but said the harvest would still be a record 90.01 million tonnes. It said that the hot, dry weather that has hit the country for the past month and a half had not yet impacted the forecast but sustained drought could affect its March estimate. Prices at 0351 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 590.00 -0.25 -0.04% +2.16% 577.78 65 CBOT corn 440.25 -1.25 -0.28% -0.90% 430.28 58 CBOT soy 1335.50 0.75 +0.06% +0.30% 1294.33 75 CBOT rice $15.53 $0.00 +0.00% +1.24% $15.47 59 WTI crude $100.36 $0.42 +0.42% +0.30% $95.98 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.000 -0.03% +0.30% USD/AUD 0.906 0.010 +1.14% +1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)