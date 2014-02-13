SYDNEY, Feb 13 U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, rebounding slightly from losses of nearly 1 percent the session before when confirmation of Chinese cancellations and favorable rains for the South American crop weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans climbed 0.21 percent to $13.25-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.86 percent on Wednesday. * March corn was steady at $4.39-3/4 a bushel, after dropping 0.34 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was little changed at $5.86-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.94 percent on Wednesday. * Private exporters reported the cancellation of 270,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans previously sold to China for delivery during the 2013/14 crop year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Exporters also reported that China bought 240,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery during the next marketing year, which mitigated the pressure on the futures market. * Forecasts for crop-boosting rains for areas of Brazil, where corn and soybeans have been stressed by hot and dry conditions, kept a bearish tone in the market. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Thursday morning to show weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 450,000 to 750,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed losses early on Thursday, having suffered a setback on dovish comments from a top European Central Bank official, while a surprisingly upbeat economic outlook from the Bank of England gave sterling a shot in the arm. * U.S. oil settled at a four-month high on Wednesday supported by expectations that one-time landlocked oil at the U.S. contract's benchmark delivery point would continue to flow to Gulf Coast refineries after government data showed a large drain in supplies there. * The S&P 500 closed flat on Wednesday, with a four-day rally in the index just barely coming to an end after Procter & Gamble cut its outlook, though some positive earnings limited the decline and eased concerns that valuations had become stretched. DATA (GMT) 1330 U.S. Retail sales 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Business inventories Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 586.75 -0.25 -0.04% +0.34% 577.33 58 CBOT corn 439.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.73% 430.87 54 CBOT soy 1325.75 2.75 +0.21% +0.02% 1294.88 62 CBOT rice $15.63 $0.00 +0.00% +0.51% $15.48 66 WTI crude $100.18 -$0.19 -0.19% +0.24% $96.04 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 -$0.003 -0.24% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.895 -0.001 -0.11% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)