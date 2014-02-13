* Soybeans firm on expectations for strong USDA export data * Chinese cancellations cap gains - analysts * Corn little changed, wheat falls By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 13 U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday on expectations for strong export data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, though gains were capped by confirmation that China, the world's largest buyer of the oilseed, canceled U.S. orders. Wheat fell, extending losses into a second straight session, while corn edged lower on forecasts for crop-friendly weather in South America. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans futures rose 0.38 percent to $13.28 a bushel by 0305 GMT, having closed down 0.86 percent in the previous session. "Export inspections for soybeans rose as of 6th February, suggesting strong demand for U.S. soybeans. This puts in place a situation of strong export demand ahead of the release of U.S. export sales data for soybeans tonight," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. The USDA will issue it latest export figures later on Thursday, with the market expecting between 600,000-950,000 tonnes of sales. Soybeans rebounded from strong losses triggered by the confirmation that 272,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans previously sold to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year had been canceled, the USDA said on Wednesday. At the same time, exporters reported that China had bought 240,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for the 2014/15 marketing year, which will start on Sept. 1, USDA said. March corn was little changed at $4.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.34 percent in the previous session. Analysts said corn was under pressure from forecasts for rain in Brazil, easing concerns over potential crop damage. March wheat fell 0.17 percent to $5.86 a bushel, having closed down 0.55 percent in the previous session. Wheat remains under pressure from forecasts of higher temperatures which will remove the threat of winterkill for crops in the U.S. Plains and Midwest. Losses were capped, however, by strong export demand for U.S. supplies. Analysts were expecting the USDA report to show weekly export sales of wheat ranged from 450,000 to 750,000 tonnes. Grains prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 586.00 -1.00 -0.17% +0.21% 577.30 58 CBOT corn 439.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.73% 430.87 54 CBOT soy 1328.00 5.00 +0.38% +0.19% 1294.95 64 CBOT rice $15.63 $0.00 +0.00% +0.51% $15.48 66 WTI crude $100.07 -$0.30 -0.30% +0.13% $96.04 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.361 -$0.002 -0.15% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.894 -0.002 -0.18% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)