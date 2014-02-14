SYDNEY, Feb 14 U.S. wheat futures rose for the fifth straight session on Friday, closing in on their biggest two-week gain in nearly five months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its U.S. end stocks figure below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans have risen 1.2 percent so far this week in their second weekly gain in a row. * March corn is down 0.8 percent for the week, its first weekly fall in a month. * March wheat is up more than 3 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to more than 7 percent. * Front-month wheat has recorded its biggest two-week gain since the fortnight up to Sept. 27, 2013, with the USDA on Feb. 11 lowering its U.S. end stocks figure to 558 million bushels at the end of the 2013/14 marketing season, lower than trade expectations of 603 million bushels. * The USDA said in its weekly export report on Thursday that sales of soybeans fell below market expectations, but showed that China was still booking deals for U.S. cargoes even as newly harvested South American supplies arrive at ports. * Soybean plantings were estimated at 78 million acres, up from 76.5 million, setting the stage for a record large crop of 3.48 billion bushels in 2014/15, USDA said. * U.S. corn harvest for 2014/15 was seen at 14.260 billion bushels, with acreage forecast at 93.5 million and ending stocks pegged at 2.607 billion. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was pinned at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Friday after disappointingly soft U.S. data dealt a blow to the already struggling greenback. * Brent crude oil futures prices edged lower on Thursday, pressured by a forecast dip in demand during refinery maintenance season and a rise in jobless claims in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq rising for a sixth straight day, as investors looked past disappointing data on consumer spending, chalking the weakness up to weather instead of weaker fundamentals. DATA (GMT) 0200 China CPI 0200 China PPI 0630 France Q4 GDP 0700 Germany Q4 GDP 0900 Italy Q4 GDP 1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade 1330 U.S. Import prices 1330 U.S. Export prices 1415 U.S. Industrial output 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 597.50 2.00 +0.34% +1.79% 577.03 67 CBOT corn 441.00 0.50 +0.11% +0.23% 432.18 59 CBOT soy 1348.25 4.00 +0.30% +1.91% 1299.12 72 CBOT rice $15.71 $0.00 +0.00% +1.16% $15.50 70 WTI crude $100.25 -$0.10 -0.10% -0.12% $96.21 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.000 +0.03% +0.67% USD/AUD 0.902 0.004 +0.43% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)