SYDNEY, Feb 14 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
fifth straight session on Friday, closing in on their biggest
two-week gain in nearly five months after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture lowered its U.S. end stocks figure below market
expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans have risen 1.2
percent so far this week in their second weekly gain in a row.
* March corn is down 0.8 percent for the week, its
first weekly fall in a month.
* March wheat is up more than 3 percent for the week,
extending two-week gains to more than 7 percent.
* Front-month wheat has recorded its biggest two-week
gain since the fortnight up to Sept. 27, 2013, with the USDA on
Feb. 11 lowering its U.S. end stocks figure to 558 million
bushels at the end of the 2013/14 marketing season, lower than
trade expectations of 603 million bushels.
* The USDA said in its weekly export report on Thursday that
sales of soybeans fell below market expectations, but showed
that China was still booking deals for U.S. cargoes even as
newly harvested South American supplies arrive at ports.
* Soybean plantings were estimated at 78 million acres, up
from 76.5 million, setting the stage for a record large crop of
3.48 billion bushels in 2014/15, USDA said.
* U.S. corn harvest for 2014/15 was seen at 14.260 billion
bushels, with acreage forecast at 93.5 million and ending stocks
pegged at 2.607 billion.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was pinned at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies early on Friday after disappointingly
soft U.S. data dealt a blow to the already struggling greenback.
* Brent crude oil futures prices edged lower on Thursday,
pressured by a forecast dip in demand during refinery
maintenance season and a rise in jobless claims in the United
States, the world's largest oil consumer.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq
rising for a sixth straight day, as investors looked past
disappointing data on consumer spending, chalking the weakness
up to weather instead of weaker fundamentals.
DATA (GMT)
0200 China CPI
0200 China PPI
0630 France Q4 GDP
0700 Germany Q4 GDP
0900 Italy Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade
1330 U.S. Import prices
1330 U.S. Export prices
1415 U.S. Industrial output
1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
Grains prices at 0134 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 597.50 2.00 +0.34% +1.79% 577.03 67
CBOT corn 441.00 0.50 +0.11% +0.23% 432.18 59
CBOT soy 1348.25 4.00 +0.30% +1.91% 1299.12 72
CBOT rice $15.71 $0.00 +0.00% +1.16% $15.50 70
WTI crude $100.25 -$0.10 -0.10% -0.12% $96.21 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.000 +0.03% +0.67%
USD/AUD 0.902 0.004 +0.43% -0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)