* Wheat rises to highest since Jan. 8 * U.S. soybeans underpinned by Chinese buying (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Chicago wheat rose for a fifth straight session on Friday, closing in on its biggest two-week gain in nearly five months after the U.S. government forecast ending stocks below market expectations. Soybeans too gained more ground, on track for a second week of gains, with demand from China underpinning the market, while corn ticked up after closing largely unchanged on Thursday. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat is up more than 3 percent this week, extending two-week gains to 7.7 percent. On the continuation chart, wheat was on course for its biggest two-week gain since September. March soybeans have risen 1.3 percent so far this week in what would be their second weekly gain in a row and March corn is down 0.7 percent for the week, set for its first weekly fall in a month. On Friday, wheat rose as much as 0.7 percent to $5.99-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 8, soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $13.49-1/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.41-1/4 a bushel. Worries about dry conditions hampering development of hard-red winter wheat in the U.S. Plains are supporting prices even as concerns about winterkill in that area subsided on forecasts for warmer temperatures. "The wheat market is very cautious as it has been a tough winter in the U.S. and we are seeing parts of Great Plains still plagued by dryness," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday that export sales of wheat were 626,600 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) in the latest reporting week, in line with forecasts for 450,000 to 750,000 tonnes. The USDA has lowered its U.S. wheat end-stocks figure to 558 million bushels at the end of the 2013/14 marketing season, lower than trade expectations of 603 million bushels. The support for soybeans stemmed from Chinese purchases of U.S. cargoes at a time when the demand is supposed to shift to South America which is harvesting an estimated record crop. The USDA said in its weekly export report on Thursday that sales of soybeans fell below market expectations, but showed that China was still booking deals for U.S. cargoes even as newly harvested South American supplies arrive at ports. "We were expecting global importers, including China to switch their soybean purchases to South America but it hasn't occurred to the extent the market was anticipating," said Mathews of CBA. The USDA, in its forecast for 2014/15 harvest, estimated lower soybean prices for U.S. growers as robust plantings open the door to bigger supplies. Soybean plantings were estimated at 78 million acres, up from 76.5 million, setting the stage for a record large crop of 3.48 billion bushels in 2014/15. The U.S. corn harvest for 2014/15 was seen at 14.260 billion bushels, with acreage forecast at 93.5 million and ending stocks pegged at 2.607 billion. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 598.25 2.75 +0.46% +1.36% 577.10 68 CBOT corn 441.25 0.75 +0.17% -0.06% 431.52 59 CBOT soy 1349.25 5.00 +0.37% +1.09% 1296.68 72 CBOT rice $15.71 $0.00 +0.00% +1.16% $15.50 70 WTI crude $100.41 $0.06 +0.06% +0.04% $96.21 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.004 +0.32% +0.65% USD/AUD 0.900 0.005 +0.52% +0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)