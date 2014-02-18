SYDNEY, Feb 18 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday, recovering part of their losses in the previous session, underpinned by a private forecast for a smaller Brazilian crop on the back of dry weather. FUNDAMENTALS * March soybeans rose 0.19 percent to $13.40 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Friday. * March wheat near unchanged at $5.98-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Friday. * March corn traded flat at $4.45-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.08 percent in the previous session. * Analysts at Brazilian consultancy AgRural shaved 1.8 million tonnes off their estimate for Brazil's 2013-14 soybean crop on Monday, saying drought in much of the country in recent weeks had reduced yields. * Weeks of heavy rain in Argentina's main soybean-growing region have encouraged the spread of caterpillars that are eating into the 2013/14 season's yields, a climate expert said on Monday. * France published a decree on Monday to prevent the planting of genetically modified maize as a stopgap measure, while the government works on changes to domestic and European laws to ensure a longer-term ban. MARKET NEWS * The yen inched down against its major counterparts in early trade on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan would hold policy steady as expected and perhaps hint at the possibility of further easing ahead. * Brent crude oil steadied around $109 a barrel on Monday, supported by a weak dollar, supply disruptions and a severe winter across North America that has boosted heating demand. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather. DATA (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 0900 Euro zone Current account 0900 Euro zone Net investment flows 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Grains prices at 0122 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 598.75 0.25 +0.04% +0.55% 576.83 67 CBOT corn 445.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.08% 433.04 67 CBOT soy 1340.00 2.50 +0.19% -0.32% 1301.05 65 CBOT rice $15.57 -$0.02 -0.13% -0.92% $15.50 55 WTI crude $100.77 $0.47 +0.47% +0.47% $96.67 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.907 0.004 +0.41% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)