* Soy rebounds, trades near highest since mid-Sept. * Adverse weather hitting Brazil, Argentina output * Wheat gains for 3rd day on U.S. crop concerns, corn up (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 18 U.S. soybean futures bounced back on Tuesday to hover around a five-month high on concerns over adverse weather hitting crops in Brazil and Argentina. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session on prospects of lower production in the United States following a harsh winter, while corn prices were underpinned by strong demand. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $13.46-1/2 a bushel by 0239 GMT, not far from the previous session's five-month high of $13.56 a bushel. The contract had ended down 0.5 percent on Friday. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.99-1/2 a bushel and March corn was up 0.3 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel, adding to the previous session's 1 percent gain. "The situation appears to be bullish for soybeans on the supply side," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There are issues with crops in both Brazil and Argentina." Analysts at Brazilian consultancy AgRural shaved 1.8 million tonnes off their estimate for Brazil's 2013-14 soybean crop on Monday, saying drought in much of the country in recent weeks had reduced yields. AgRural expects a crop of 87 million tonnes, down from 88.8 million tonnes previously, and says average yield would be 49.1 60-kilogram bags per hectare rather than 50.1 bags per hectare. In Argentina's main soybean-growing region, weeks of heavy rain have encouraged the spread of caterpillars that are eating into the 2013/14 season's yields, a climate expert said on Monday. The wheat market received support from concerns that dry soils in the southern U.S. Plains might hinder crop development there. Global demand for wheat and corn remains strong. In the European Union, wheat export volumes, as indicated by weekly export certificates, remained on course to set a record for the 2013/14 season to June 30. U.S. corn exporters booked nearly 12 percent of their expected annual shipments over just the past three weeks, the strongest such run in six years, according to U.S. government data on Thursday, as relatively low U.S. prices enticed buyers who had few alternative origins to choose from. Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Feb. 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 599.50 1.00 +0.17% +0.67% 576.85 68 CBOT corn 446.75 1.50 +0.34% +1.42% 433.09 70 CBOT soy 1346.50 9.00 +0.67% +0.17% 1301.27 68 CBOT rice $15.56 -$0.03 -0.16% -0.95% $15.50 54 WTI crude $100.75 $0.45 +0.45% +0.45% $96.67 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 -0.04% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.906 0.003 +0.34% +0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)