SYDNEY, Feb 19 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Wednesday as traders banked profits after strong gains on less
favourable conditions in South America, which added to concerns
about tight U.S. soybean stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans eased 0.1
percent to $13.60 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Tuesday
to hit a high of $13.62-3/4 a bushel, the highest since
September 13, 2013.
* March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.48-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 1 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.12-3/4 a bushel,
having closed up 2.6 percent on Tuesday when the grain hit a
six-week high.
* Analysts at Brazilian consultancy AgRural shaved 1.8
million tonnes off their estimate for Brazil's 2013-14 soybean
crop on Monday, saying drought in much of the country in recent
weeks had reduced yields.
* In Argentina's main soybean-growing region, weeks of heavy
rain have encouraged the spread of caterpillars that are eating
into the 2013/14 season's crop yields, a climate expert said on
Monday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture pegs US wheat export
inspections for the week ended Feb. 13 at 266,507 tonnes, the
second weakest result for the past 14 months, analysts said.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association said its
members crushed 156.943 million bushels of soybeans in January,
below the average analyst estimate for 162.4 million.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was holding broad-based gains on Wednesday,
having darted higher against the yen and sterling, while the
dollar took a hit from soft economic data and news that foreign
investors had been heavy sellers of U.S. assets.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose by over $2 a barrel on Tuesday
to hit a fresh four-month high as high demand and cold weather
drove gasoline and heating oil prices higher while traders eyed
contract expirations later this week.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday, following Wall
Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity
increased confidence that there is value in the stock market
even as the benchmark index nears a record high.
DATA (GMT)
1330 U.S. Building permits
1330 U.S. Housing starts
1330 U.S. Producer prices
1900 GMT Federal Reserve to release minutes of Jan 28-29
policy meeting
Grains prices at 0145 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 612.75 0.75 +0.12% +2.90% 577.29 78
CBOT corn 448.50 -1.00 -0.22% +1.82% 433.15 72
CBOT soy 1360.00 -1.00 -0.07% +1.17% 1301.72 73
CBOT rice $15.83 -$0.03 -0.19% +0.73% $15.51 69
WTI crude $102.83 $0.40 +0.39% +2.52% $96.81 86
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.377 $0.006 +0.45% +0.56%
USD/AUD 0.900 -0.003 -0.31% -0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)