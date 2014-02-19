* Soy takes breather, trades near 5-month high
* Concerns over South American crop weather support
* Wheat underpinned by U.S. winter crop woes
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Chicago soybeans were little
changed on Wednesday, hovering near their highest in five
months, as unfavourable crop conditions in South America added
to concerns about tight U.S. supplies.
Wheat hovered near its highest since late December on strong
physical market prices in the United States, where adverse
weather is threatening to erode winter crop yields.
Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans eased 0.1
percent to $13.59-3/4 a bushel, after climbing earlier in the
session to $13.62-3/4 a bushel, the highest since September 13.
March wheat was unchanged at $6.12 a bushel, having
closed up 2.6 percent on Tuesday, when the market hit the
highest since December 23 and March corn fell 0.2 percent
to $4.48-3/4 a bushel.
"It is matter of short covering in wheat and some reflection
of the state of the U.S. winter crop," said Luke Mathews, a
commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Another arctic blast is expected next week in the U.S.
Midwest, which could expose up to 15 percent of the region's
soft red winter wheat crop to damage, according to the Commodity
Weather Group.
On the technical front, March wheat is expected to test a
resistance at $6.15 per bushel, a break above which will lead to
a further gain to $6.35-1/4, according to Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
The resistance is provided by the 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement on the fall from the Oct. 23 high of $7.20-1/2 to
the Jan. 29 low of $5.50, blocking the way towards the 38.2
percent level at $6.15. here
In the soybean market, poor crop conditions in Brazil and
Argentina supported the market.
Analysts at Brazilian consultancy AgRural shaved 1.8 million
tonnes off their estimate for Brazil's 2013-14 soybean crop on
Monday, saying drought in much of the country in recent weeks
had reduced yields.
In Argentina's main soybean-growing region, weeks of heavy
rain have encouraged the spread of caterpillars that are eating
into the 2013/14 season's crop yields, a climate expert said on
Monday.
But light rains in most of Brazil in coming days are likely
to stop the damage the soybean crop has been getting from dry,
hot weather since early January, Somar meteorologists said.
There was additional support for soybeans stemming from the
lack of Chinese cancellations of U.S. cargoes.
"The soybean market has been geared up with expectation that
China will start to cancel U.S. soybean purchases but it doesn't
look like any big cancellations have come through and that lack
of cancellation activity is supporting the soybean market," said
Mathews.
Prices at 0310 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 612.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.77% 577.27 78
CBOT corn 448.75 -0.75 -0.17% +1.87% 433.16 72
CBOT soy 1359.75 -1.25 -0.09% +1.15% 1301.71 72
CBOT rice $15.81 -$0.05 -0.32% +0.60% $15.51 67
WTI crude $102.73 $0.30 +0.29% +2.42% $96.80 86
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.376 $0.006 +0.41% +0.53%
USD/AUD 0.900 -0.003 -0.30% -0.27%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
