* Soy takes breather, trades near 5-month high * Concerns over South American crop weather support * Wheat underpinned by U.S. winter crop woes (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Chicago soybeans were little changed on Wednesday, hovering near their highest in five months, as unfavourable crop conditions in South America added to concerns about tight U.S. supplies. Wheat hovered near its highest since late December on strong physical market prices in the United States, where adverse weather is threatening to erode winter crop yields. Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $13.59-3/4 a bushel, after climbing earlier in the session to $13.62-3/4 a bushel, the highest since September 13. March wheat was unchanged at $6.12 a bushel, having closed up 2.6 percent on Tuesday, when the market hit the highest since December 23 and March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.48-3/4 a bushel. "It is matter of short covering in wheat and some reflection of the state of the U.S. winter crop," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Another arctic blast is expected next week in the U.S. Midwest, which could expose up to 15 percent of the region's soft red winter wheat crop to damage, according to the Commodity Weather Group. On the technical front, March wheat is expected to test a resistance at $6.15 per bushel, a break above which will lead to a further gain to $6.35-1/4, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. The resistance is provided by the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement on the fall from the Oct. 23 high of $7.20-1/2 to the Jan. 29 low of $5.50, blocking the way towards the 38.2 percent level at $6.15. here In the soybean market, poor crop conditions in Brazil and Argentina supported the market. Analysts at Brazilian consultancy AgRural shaved 1.8 million tonnes off their estimate for Brazil's 2013-14 soybean crop on Monday, saying drought in much of the country in recent weeks had reduced yields. In Argentina's main soybean-growing region, weeks of heavy rain have encouraged the spread of caterpillars that are eating into the 2013/14 season's crop yields, a climate expert said on Monday. But light rains in most of Brazil in coming days are likely to stop the damage the soybean crop has been getting from dry, hot weather since early January, Somar meteorologists said. There was additional support for soybeans stemming from the lack of Chinese cancellations of U.S. cargoes. "The soybean market has been geared up with expectation that China will start to cancel U.S. soybean purchases but it doesn't look like any big cancellations have come through and that lack of cancellation activity is supporting the soybean market," said Mathews. Prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 612.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.77% 577.27 78 CBOT corn 448.75 -0.75 -0.17% +1.87% 433.16 72 CBOT soy 1359.75 -1.25 -0.09% +1.15% 1301.71 72 CBOT rice $15.81 -$0.05 -0.32% +0.60% $15.51 67 WTI crude $102.73 $0.30 +0.29% +2.42% $96.80 86 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.376 $0.006 +0.41% +0.53% USD/AUD 0.900 -0.003 -0.30% -0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)