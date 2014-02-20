SYDNEY, Feb 20 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Thursday as traders banked profits after the grain hit a two-month high in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.19 a bushel, having closed up 1.35 percent on Wednesday. * March soybeans rose 0.11 percent to $13.55-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.11 percent to $4.53-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.95 percent in the previous session. * Corn drew support as traders ready for the expected cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its forecast of U.S. acreage this week. * Wheat was bolstered by forecasts for another blast of potentially crop-damaging cold in the Midwest next week. * Brazilian crushing industry association Abiove raised its soy crop forecast on Wednesday to 88.6 million tonnes, from a 87.6-million-tonne forecast last month. * Soybeans remain underpinned by the lack of Chinese cancellations of U.S. cargoes, which typically occur when new-crop South American supplies flood the market. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve showed policymakers remain committed to reducing its massive stimulus at the current pace. * U.S. crude oil and heating oil prices rose on Wednesday as forecasts for another cold snap next week that is expected to increase demand. * U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday in a late selloff after the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes. DATA (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0700 Germany Producer prices 0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1330 U.S. CPI 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 619.00 -1.25 -0.20% +1.14% 578.30 77 CBOT corn 453.25 -0.50 -0.11% +0.83% 434.96 80 CBOT soy 1355.75 1.50 +0.11% -0.39% 1306.99 68 CBOT rice $15.80 $0.01 +0.03% -0.35% $15.53 66 WTI crude $103.34 $0.03 +0.03% +0.89% $97.14 88 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 $0.000 +0.03% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.901 0.001 +0.10% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)