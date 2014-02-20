* Soy recoups last session's losses, wheat steady * Record soy crop tightens gridlock at Brazilian port * Wheat near 2-month high on U.S. crop concerns (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 20 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of last session's losses to trade around their highest in more than five months on concerns over supplies from top exporter Brazil. Wheat was little changed, hovering around a two-month high amid worries about forecasts for another blast of potentially crop-damaging cold in the U.S. grain belt next week. Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.56-1/2 a bushel, after falling 0.5 percent on Wednesday. The market climbed to $13.71-3/4 a bushel in the last session, its highest since Sept. 3. March wheat touched a high of $6.20-1/2 per bushel, matching last session's two month top and March corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel. "The talk about U.S. bean cargoes being cancelled is turning out to be lot less than initially thought because Brazilian cargoes are getting delayed," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "There is also the debate on how big is the Brazilian crop, the numbers between 85 and 92 million tonnes." Soybeans remain underpinned by the lack of Chinese cancellations of U.S. cargoes, which typically occur when new-crop South American supplies flood the market. Soy and corn shipments from Santos, Latin America's largest port, face another rough year due to lack of road access to the port, parking lots filled to capacity at registration points, and disregard for truck arrival schedules. Trucks are already being trapped in line-ups outside the Brazilian port, provoking complaints from residents and grains traders, even though the country's soy crop, which is expected to be record size, is not yet a third harvested. Brazilian crushing industry association Abiove raised its soy crop forecast on Wednesday to 88.6 million tonnes, from a 87.6-million-tonne forecast last month. But on Monday, analysts at Brazilian consultancy AgRural shaved 1.8 million tonnes off their estimate for Brazil's 2013-14 soybean crop, saying drought in much of the country in recent weeks had reduced yields. Wheat was bolstered by forecasts for another blast of potentially crop-damaging cold in the Midwest next week. Milder weather this week could melt away some of the winter wheat crop's protective snow cover before the frigid weather arrives. Prices at 0317 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 620.25 0.00 +0.00% +3.63% 577.75 81 CBOT corn 453.50 -0.25 -0.06% +1.85% 434.04 80 CBOT soy 1356.50 2.25 +0.17% +1.42% 1304.41 68 CBOT rice $15.80 $0.01 +0.03% +1.38% $15.52 66 WTI crude $103.15 -$0.16 -0.15% +0.70% $97.14 85 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.375 $0.005 +0.35% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.895 -0.009 -0.95% -0.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Supriya Kurane)