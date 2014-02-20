* Soy edges lower as market consolidates below five-month high

* Brazilian crops set for rain relief after dry spell

* U.S. acreage outlook as expected; more soy, less corn

* Wheat ticks down but near two-month high on crop concerns (Writes through, soybeans turn lower in Europe, changes dateline/byline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 20 U.S. soybeans eased on Thursday to consolidate below a five-month high as the market was cooled by improving weather in Brazil and a U.S. government estimate that confirmed expectations of a rise in soy acreage this year.

Wheat also ticked lower after setting a new two-month high as the market remained underpinned by concern over harsh weather conditions for developing U.S. crops.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were down 0.4 percent to $13.44 a bushel at 1349 GMT. This added to a slight fall on Wednesday when the market pulled back after setting a five-month high at $13.71-3/4.

Rain expected in Brazil this week could halt damage to soybeans after dry, hot weather that led analysts to cut their outlook for the country's harvest.

However, uncertainty over the Brazilian crop and signs of logistical snags at the key export terminal of Santos were continuing to support the market.

Sydney-based IKON Commodities analyst Ole Houe said there is some debate over the size of the crop, citing market estimates ranging from 85 to 92 million tonnes.

Logistical bottlenecks in Brazil also lent some support to U.S. prices, with traders saying that the snags were delaying an expected shift in Chinese demand from U.S. to Brazilian supply.

In widely followed estimates released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast that U.S. farmers would plant 79.5 million acres of soybeans in 2014, up from 76.5 million last year, while planting less corn and wheat.

But soybean prices did not move further after the release, with numbers in keeping with market expectations for a shift in acreage from corn to soybeans.

"The market has been expecting a big number for soybeans," said Arnaud Saulais, of Starsupply Commodity Brokers in Switzerland.

U.S. soybean and grain futures were also curbed by a rise in the dollar as the currency was bolstered by comments from the Federal Reserve reiterating plans to scale back its bond-buying programme.

CBOT March wheat was down 0.3 percent at $6.18-1/4 per bushel after earlier touching a two-month high of $6.20-3/4. CBOT March corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.51-1/2.

Wheat was still supported by crop worries in the United States. After recent freezing and dry conditions, traders were concerned that a blast of cold forecast in the Midwest next week could hurt crops if milder weather this week melts protective snow cover.

(Editing by Supriya Kurane and David Goodman)