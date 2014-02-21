SYDNEY, Feb 21 U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday, extending gains over the last three weeks to more than 10 percent, supported by forecasts for potentially crop damaging weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up more than 1.5 percent for the week in their third straight weekly rise. * March corn has risen 2.4 percent this week - its biggest weekly climb since August. * March wheat has gained nearly 3 percent for the week, extending three-week gains to more than 10 percent. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged 2014/15 U.S. soybean acreage at a record 79.5 million, 3 million acres above 2013 but below market forecasts. * Concerns about weather in Brazil, where dry conditions were limiting crop production in northeastern states while rainy weather in other areas was slowing harvesting, added further support to soybeans. * The USDA said it expected corn acreage to decline to 92.0 million acres as part of a 0.7 percent reduction in the space U.S. farmers will devote to the eight major field crops this year. * Forecasts for a return to cold weather in the U.S. Midwest next week supported wheat. MARKET NEWS * The dollar pulled away from a seven-week low against the euro and pushed higher against the yen in early Asian trade on Friday, bolstered by upbeat U.S. economic data. * U.S. crude oil inched lower on Thursday after U.S. heating oil stockpiles fell less than expected and Chinese economic data disappointed. * U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday after a reading on manufacturing activity hit its highest in nearly four years, while news about Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs. DATA (GMT) 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Grains prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.64% 579.13 75 CBOT corn 456.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.50% 436.34 83 CBOT soy 1358.50 0.25 +0.02% +0.31% 1310.05 68 CBOT rice $15.76 $0.00 +0.00% -0.60% $15.52 63 WTI crude $102.74 -$0.01 -0.01% -0.55% $97.48 79 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.372 $0.000 -0.02% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.898 -0.002 -0.23% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)