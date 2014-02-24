SYDNEY, Feb 24 U.S. soybean futures firmed for a third session to hit a fresh five-month high as unfavourable weather in Brazil and Argentina sparked fears of a potential shortage in oilseed stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.74 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Friday. * Front-month beans hit a high of $13.72-1/4 a bushel, the highest since September 2013. * March corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.51-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.08 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Friday. * Dry weather in Malaysia has trimmed palm oil yields in the world's No. 2 producer, sending futures to their strongest weekly gains in four months. * Argentina's Agriculture Ministry trimmed its soybean crop forecast on Thursday due to drought and warned on Friday that recent heavy rains had created poor growing conditions in some areas. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net corn exports last week just under 700,000 tonnes, the first time in a month that sales were below 1 million tonnes. * USDA also forecast a near-record-large corn crop this summer and a bumper soybean crop. MARKET NEWS * The euro held steady against the dollar on Monday, retaining its gains made late last week as political unrest in Ukraine showed signs of settling down for the time being. DATA (GMT) 0130 China House prices 0900 Germany Ifo business climate 1330 U.S. National activity index 1358 U.S. Markit Flash Services PMI 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Grains prices at 0208 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 608 -1.75 -0.29% 579.55 62 CBOT corn 451.75 -1.25 -0.28% 437.57 63 CBOT soy 1374 3.25 +0.24% 1313.39 72 CBOT rice $15.75 $0.03 +0.19% $15.54 61 WTI crude $102.53 $0.33 +0.32% $98.14 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.373 -$0.001 -0.04% USD/AUD 0.895 -0.002 -0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)