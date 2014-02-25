SYDNEY, Feb 25 U.S. soybean futures eased on
Tuesday from a more than five-month high hit in the previous
session as rains in South America stalled harvest progress,
fuelling expectations of continued strong demand for U.S.
oilseed stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans fell 0.1 percent
to $13.73-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.50-3/4, after
falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.17-1/2 a bushel,
having closed up 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* Excessive rainfall that slowed the harvest in Brazil's top
soy state of Mato Grosso could damage what is expected to be a
record crop, analysts at AgRural said in a weekly report.
* U.S. Agriculture Department data on Monday showed 1.27
million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for shipment at U.S.
ports for the week ended on Feb. 20, a figure within analysts'
expectations.
* A return to freezing temperatures in the U.S. Midwest and
southern Plains regions could minimally damage wheat fields not
protected by blankets of snowcover, analysts said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied against its rivals in early Asian
trade on Tuesday as traders sought more clarity on the pace of
the U.S. economic recovery after a series of soft data releases
in the past few weeks.
* Brent oil rose on Monday after production outages in Libya
and South Sudan curbed exports and tightened global supply.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday and the S&P 500 hit a record
intraday high, helped by gains in health insurers' shares and
optimism about merger activity.
DATA (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed Q4 GDP
1400 U.S. Home price index
1400 U.S. CaseShiller housing index
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
1530 U.S. Texas services sector outlook
Grains prices at 0119 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 617.50 0.50 +0.08% +1.40% 580.92 69
CBOT corn 450.75 -0.75 -0.17% -0.50% 438.16 59
CBOT soy 1373.50 -1.50 -0.11% +1.05% 1306.27 73
CBOT rice $16.03 -$0.02 -0.09% +2.00% $15.56 72
WTI crude $102.63 -$0.19 -0.18% +0.42% $98.16 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.374 $0.000 +0.01% -0.01%
USD/AUD 0.904 0.000 +0.04% +0.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)