* Soybeans remain close to more than 5-month high * Wheat prices firm on potential crop-damaging weather * Corn extends losses into third straight session SYDNEY, Feb 25 U.S. soybean futures edged lower for the first time in four sessions as traders banked profits after the oilseed hit its highest in more than five months, with expectations for continued strong demand for U.S. stocks bolstered as South American harvests were stalled by rain. Wheat firmed on forecasts for potential crop-damaging weather, while corn edged lower for the third consecutive session. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.24 percent to $13.71-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.08 percent in the previous session. Spot soybeans fell 0.25 percent to $13.83 a bushel, having firmed 1.15 percent on Tuesday when the oilseed hit a high of $13.89-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Sept. 12, 2013. "Soybeans had a pretty strong rally last night, and in the absence of any news, I think the market is taking some profits," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Excessive rainfall that slowed the harvest in Brazil's top soy state of Mato Grosso could damage what is expected to be a record crop, analysts at AgRural said in a weekly report. The delay in the Brazilian harvest raised market expectations for continued strong demand for U.S. supplies. U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Monday showed 1.27 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for shipment at U.S. ports for the week ended Feb. 20, a figure within analyst expectations. March wheat rose 0.32 percent to $6.19 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Tuesday. Analysts said wheat continues to gather support from forecasts for a return to freezing temperatures in the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains regions that could damage wheat fields not protected by blankets of snowcover. March corn fell 0.28 percent to $4.50-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.33 percent in the previous session. Corn continues to come under pressure, traders said, from the USDA's forecast for a record-large corn crop, despite an expected drop in planted area. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 619.00 2.00 +0.32% +1.64% 580.97 70 CBOT corn 450.25 -1.25 -0.28% -0.61% 438.14 59 CBOT soy 1371.75 -3.25 -0.24% +0.92% 1306.21 72 CBOT rice $16.03 -$0.02 -0.12% +1.97% $15.56 72 WTI crude $102.46 -$0.36 -0.35% +0.25% $98.16 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.373 $0.000 -0.01% -0.03% USD/AUD 0.902 -0.002 -0.22% +0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)