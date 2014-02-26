SYDNEY, Feb 26 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday as traders banked profits after prices hit a five-month peak in the previous session on concerns over U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans dropped 0.22 percent to $13.84-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.89 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.27 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, after gaining 0.94 percent in the previous session. * May wheat declined 0.12 percent to $6.12-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.16 percent on Tuesday. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture announcement that U.S. exporters sold 568,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year rattled markets. The sale would tighten an already snug balance sheet for U.S. soybean supplies. ID:nL1N0LU1D5] * A forecast return to bitter cold temperatures in the central United States renewed concerns that fields of the dormant wheat crop not protected by snowcover could be damaged. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied against its rivals in early Asian trade on Tuesday as traders sought more clarity on the pace of the U.S. economic recovery after a series of soft data releases in the past few weeks. * Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese economic slowdown. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing back from record territory a day earlier as weak economic data offset gains in Home Depot and other retail shares. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 1500 U.S. New home sales Grains prices at 0157 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.25 -0.75 -0.12% 580.91 64 CBOT corn 454.50 -1.25 -0.27% 438.28 70 CBOT soy 1384.25 -3.00 -0.22% 1306.63 76 CBOT rice $15.63 -$0.13 -0.79% $15.55 47 WTI crude $101.90 $0.07 +0.07% $98.47 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 $0.001 +0.06% USD/AUD 0.899 -0.004 -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)