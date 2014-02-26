* Soybeans near five-month high on tight U.S. stocks * South American production concerns concern market * Wheat little changed despite Egyptian cancellations By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 26 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday, taking a breather after gains of more than 3 percent on concerns over tightening U.S. supplies due to strong export demand and delays in the South American harvest. Corn fell after rising nearly 1 percent, while wheat was little changed after falling almost 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $13.83-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent in the previous session. Spot soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $13.95 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Tuesday when the oilseed hit a high of $14 a bushel, the highest since September last year. "We are seeing a slight price correction in soybeans today," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Prices have been so supported by strong demand and South American harvest delays, but pressure is coming from price correction." Beans rallied more than 3 percent over the previous four session on concerns over delays in the harvest of the South American oilseed crop, delaying its availability to the market amid strong international demand. Markets were also rattled by U.S. Department of Agriculture data showing U.S. exporters sold 568,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year. The sale would tighten an already snug balance sheet for U.S. soybean supplies. Excessive rainfall that slowed the harvest in Brazil's top soy state of Mato Grosso could damage what is expected to be a record crop, analysts at AgRural said in a weekly report. May wheat was little changed at $6.17-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent in the previous session. Spot wheat was also nearly steady at $6.14-3/4 a bushel, having closed down nearly 0.5 percent in the previous session. Wheat remains under pressure from confirmation that Egyptian importers canceled the purchase of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat, a decision that had more to do with rising U.S. grain prices than political turmoil, grain traders said. March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.54-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent in the previous session when prices rebounded from consecutive losses. Grains prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.75 -0.25 -0.04% +0.12% 582.43 64 CBOT corn 454.75 -1.00 -0.22% +0.72% 439.00 67 CBOT soy 1383.75 -3.50 -0.25% +0.64% 1310.09 76 CBOT rice $15.63 -$0.13 -0.79% -2.62% $15.55 47 WTI crude $101.82 -$0.01 -0.01% -0.97% $98.47 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 $0.000 -0.04% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.899 -0.003 -0.30% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)