* Wheat down 3 percent since last week's two-month high * Argentina approves 500,000 tonnes for wheat exports * Soy, corn narrowly gain on South American harvest delays (Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline, dateline, previously LONDON) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Feb 26 U.S. wheat futures plunged 2.4 percent on Wednesday for their worst losses in a month, pressured by worries that the recent run-up in prices to a two-month high would make supplies from the United States less competitive in global markets. Wheat futures fell to their lows late in the session at the Chicago Board of Trade after rumors circulated that Argentina approved 500,000 tonnes of wheat for export. The rumor - confirmed after the close of trading by stoked fears that Brazil would buy wheat from Argentina instead of the United States, said Austin Damiani, analyst at Frontier Futures in Minneapolis. "That would further reduce prospects; we've rallied away from export demand," Damiani said. CBOT March wheat ended 15 cents lower at $6.00 per bushel and has shed more than 3 percent since hitting a two-month high last week. Prices declined for the second straight day in the wake of an announcement on Tuesday that top wheat importer Egypt canceled a purchase of two cargoes of U.S. wheat. "We've exhausted buying interest and there's concerns that we could be pushing demand away from the market, especially on the export side," Jefferies Bache analyst Shawn McCambridge said of wheat futures. "We could get a disappointing number tomorrow. End users are not willing to chase the market higher," McCambridge added, referring to the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly grain export data release due early on Thursday. Egypt's main wheat buying agency announced a tender seeking 55,000 tonnes or more of wheat. Results are expected on Thursday. The agency purchased wheat from Russia and the United States in its last tender in January. CORN LOWER, SOY HIGHER Corn futures also were pressured late in the session, reversing what had been modest gains, with March corn finishing 1/4 cent lower at $4.55-1/2. Soybeans for March delivery closed up 8-1/4 cents at $14.07-1/4, near the day's highs and at the highest levels since mid-September, supported by rain delays to the harvest in Brazil. Brazil's crushing association, Abiove, is standing by its forecast for a record crop of 88.6 million tonnes despite concerns over heavy rain in top growing state Mato Grosso and dry weather in No. 2 growing state Parana. But the association, which added 1 million tonnes to its 87.6 million tonne forecast on Feb. 19, doesn't expect to raise it further, Carlo Lovatelli, told journalists. U.S. soy cash prices remained firm, however, following USDA's announcement on Tuesday that exporters sold 568,000 tonnes of beans to an unknown destination - a sale that caught many traders by surprise. "Despite this time of the year when overseas buyers should be eyeing the South American record harvest, the focus is still on U.S. soybeans supplies," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in a market note. "This is because South America is dealing with harvest delays of the region's record large crop." Prices at 4:10 p.m. CST (2210 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 455.50 -0.25 -0.1% 7.9% CBOT soy 1407.25 8.25 0.6% 7.2% CBOT meal 468.30 -1.30 -0.3% 7.0% CBOT soyoil 41.20 0.62 1.5% 6.1% CBOT wheat 600.00 -15.00 -2.4% -0.9% CBOT rice 1561.00 -14.00 -0.9% 0.6% EU wheat 200.00 1.00 0.5% -4.3% US crude 102.57 0.74 0.7% 4.2% Dow Jones 16,198 19 0.1% -2.3% Gold 1329.35 -1.10 -0.1% 10.3% Euro/dollar 1.3684 -0.0003 0.0% 0.2% Dollar Index 80.4130 0.2760 0.3% 0.5% Baltic Freight 1222 25 2.1% -46.3% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)