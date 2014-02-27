SYDNEY, Feb 27 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Thursday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2.5 percent after the grain posted its biggest single session loss in a month on fears U.S. supplies are uncompetitive against major exporters. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.17 percent to $6.04-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.02 percent on Wednesday. * May soybeans dropped 0.1 percent to $13.95-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.44 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * Argentina gave the green light to the export an additional 500,000 tonnes of wheat, bringing total wheat shipments approved so far for the 2013-14 crop year to 1 million tonnes, the economy ministry said on Wednesday. * Egypt's main wheat buying agency announced a tender seeking 55,000 tonnes or more of wheat. Results are expected on Thursday. The agency purchased wheat from Russia and the United States in its last tender in January. * Brazil's soy crushing association, Abiove, is standing by its forecast for a record crop of 88.6 million tonnes despite concerns over heavy rain in top growing state Mato Grosso and dry weather in No. 2 growing state Parana. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held near two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, after rallying overnight even as U.S. Treasury yields fell further. * U.S. oil futures rose on Wednesday after government data showed a surprisingly small build in crude inventories and another large drawdown at the American benchmark's delivery point. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0855 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1300 Germany Consumer inflation 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0137 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 604.50 -1.00 -0.17% -2.18% 582.89 46 CBOT corn 453.50 -2.00 -0.44% -0.49% 439.76 62 CBOT soy 1395.75 -1.25 -0.09% +0.61% 1313.88 80 CBOT rice $15.59 -$0.02 -0.13% -1.02% $15.56 45 WTI crude $102.34 -$0.25 -0.24% +0.50% $98.82 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.369 $0.001 +0.04% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.894 -0.003 -0.31% -0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)