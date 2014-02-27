* Wheat rebounds from biggest daily loss in a month * Analysts say U.S. supplies uncompetitive * Soybeans fall for first time in six sessions By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 27 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's loss of more than 2 percent that was triggered by fears of poor take-up of expensive U.S. supplies. Corn fell for the second straight session, and soybeans edged lower, snapping its longest rally in three weeks as traders banked profits after the oilseed hit a five-month top. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures rose 0.17 percent to $6.06-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.02 percent on Wednesday, the biggest daily fall since Jan. 29. CBOT May wheat hit a two-month high at $6.20 a bushel on Tuesday, climbing nearly 12 percent this month before falling back in Wednesday's session. "U.S. supplies are not economically competitive at the moment, you can see that with Egyptian cancellations the other day," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Market attention will turn to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest weekly export figures for signs of a movement away from U.S. supplies. Analysts expect the USDA to report sales of between 300,000 and 500,000 tonnes for the week ended Feb. 20. Concerns over a shift away from U.S. wheat were triggered when Egypt cancelled 110,000 tonnes of soft red winter wheat this week, a decision likely having more to do with rising U.S. prices than with political turmoil within the world's top wheat importer, grain traders said. Analysts said wheat was under additional pressure from confirmation that Argentina has approved the export an additional 500,000 tonnes of wheat.. Analysts said any additional supply from Argentina could appeal to Brazilian buyers, who typically buy U.S. supplies. As U.S. prices hover near uncompetitive levels, traders said exports from the Black Sea look increasingly appealing after the Ukraine hryvnia currency weakened to record lows on Wednesday. May soybeans edged 0.1 percent lower to $13.95-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday. Brazil's crushing association, Above, is standing by its forecast for a record crop of 88.6 million tonnes despite concerns over heavy rains in top growing state Mato Grosso and dry weather in No. 2 growing state Parana. March corn fell 0.38 percent to $4.53-3/4 a bushel, having closed down slightly in the previous session. Corn has fallen four of the last five sessions. Grains prices at 0300 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chug Two-day chug MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 606.50 1.00 +0.17% -1.86% 582.96 49 CBOT corn 453.75 -1.75 -0.38% -0.44% 439.77 62 CBOT soy 1395.75 -1.25 -0.09% +0.61% 1313.88 79 CBOT rice $15.59 -$0.02 -0.13% -1.02% $15.56 45 WTI crude $102.37 -$0.22 -0.21% +0.53% $98.82 63 Currencies Euro $1.369 $0.000 +0.00% -0.42% USDA 0.894 -0.003 -0.31% -0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)