SYDNEY, Feb 28 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday, but were poised to record monthly gains of nearly 10 percent as production and harvest issues in South America boost demand for U.S. stocks, tightening supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans up nearly 10 percent for the month, the biggest monthly gain for the contact. * March corn up nearly 3 percent for the month, the second straight monthly rise. * May wheat up nearly 6 percent for the month, the biggest rise for the contact since June, 2012. * Strong cash values for each crop are expected to limit deliveries against futures, but speculative investors typically exit positions in contracts before they enter the delivery period. * Heavy rains delayed harvest earlier this week in Brazil, forcing importers to buy instead from the United States and fueling the rally in soybeans to the highest levels in five months. * Exports last week of corn, soybeans and wheat were within or above analyst expectations, according to USDA data. * The government also released a "flash sale" early on Thursday of a purchase by China of 112,000 tonnes of soybeans from the United States or another origin and 284,480 tonnes of corn sold to Mexico. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held near two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, after rallying overnight even as U.S. Treasury yields fell further. * Brent oil futures fell on Thursday, pressured by civil unrest in Ukraine that curbed overall risk appetite and fueled fears that it would slow growth in Europe and lessen oil demand. * The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in positive territory for the year after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said harsh weather seems to be to behind recent U.S. economic softness. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales 0745 France Consumer spending 1000 Euro zone Inflation 1200 India Q3 GDP 1330 U.S. Q4 GDP 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 591.00 1.75 +0.30% -2.39% 583.18 39 CBOT corn 448.75 0.75 +0.17% -1.48% 440.34 49 CBOT soy 1387.25 -2.75 -0.20% -0.70% 1316.38 68 CBOT rice $15.42 $0.00 +0.00% -2.13% $15.55 38 WTI crude $102.13 -$0.27 -0.26% -0.45% $99.09 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.000 +0.01% +0.16% USD/AUD 0.898 0.002 +0.17% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)