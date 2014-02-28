* U.S. wheat pressured by competition from Black Sea * Soybeans set for fourth straight week of gains * Concerns over South American weather underpin soy (Add details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Chicago wheat edged up on Friday after sliding over the past three sessions, although prices held near a three-week low as U.S. exporters faced stiff competition from rival Black Sea suppliers. Soybeans fell, but were on track for their biggest monthly gain since August as production and harvest issues in South America boost demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat has lost nearly 4 percent this week, its biggest such drop since early January. "Lower prices (offered by Russia) in the latest Egyptian tender showed U.S. wheat is currently uncompetitive into that destination," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Russian wheat remains cheaply offered." Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, in a tender bought 295,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia and Romania, which can ship wheat more cheaply than the United States to the Middle Eastern country. U.S. wheat has rallied in the past few weeks, taking the monthly gains in the March contract to 5.6 percent, thereby making it uncompetitive in the global market. On Friday, wheat was up 0.3 percent at $5.91 a bushel by 0435 GMT, slightly above an almost three-week low of $5.81-1/2 hit in the previous session. March soybeans were down 0.5 percent at $13.83-1/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans are up 1.4 percent - the fourth straight week of gains, while for the month prices are set for a more than 8 percent rise. Heavy rains delayed harvest earlier this week in Brazil, forcing importers to buy from the United States and fuelling the rally in soybeans to the highest level in five months. Brazil's crushing association, Abiove, is standing by its forecast for a record crop of 88.6 million tonnes despite concerns over heavy rain in top growing state Mato Grosso and dry weather in No. 2 growing state Parana. But the association, which added 1 million tonnes to its 87.6 million tonne forecast on Feb. 19, does not expect to raise it further, Carlo Lovatelli, told journalists on Wednesday. March soybeans had a dramatic 60-cent per bushel trading range in the Thursday session, rising as much as 2 percent before settling down 13-3/4 cents, or 1 percent. Two separate data releases from the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed strong export demand and sparked investment fund buying early in the session on Thursday before the selloff started at about 1700 GMT. March corn is heading for a 3.3 percent gain in February, its second month of gains. The contract rose 0.2 percent to $4.48-3/4 a bushel on Friday. Grains prices at 0435 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 591.00 1.75 +0.30% -2.39% 583.18 40 CBOT corn 448.75 0.75 +0.17% -1.48% 440.34 49 CBOT soy 1383.25 -6.75 -0.49% -0.98% 1316.24 64 CBOT rice $15.42 $0.00 +0.00% -2.13% $15.55 38 WTI crude $101.97 -$0.43 -0.42% -0.60% $99.08 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.895 -0.001 -0.13% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)