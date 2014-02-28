* U.S. soy climbs after seeing 60-cent range on Thursday
* Brazilian analyst cuts soybean harvest forecast
* CBOT wheat bounces after Thursday's 3 pct slide
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Feb 28 U.S. grain and soybean futures
jumped on Friday as the U.S. dollar weakened and political
unrest in Ukraine raised concerns about potential trade
disruptions.
The markets rebounded after wheat approached a three-week
low on Thursday. Export demand helped lift corn and soybeans,
which also dropped on Thursday.
Grain traders kept an eye on Ukraine, one of the world's
large wheat and corn exporters, as the country's new leadership
accused Russia of open aggression.
"When we look down the road to new crop, the possibility of
geopolitical tensions spiralling out of control and disrupting
trade is a factor," said Austin Damiani, a broker for Frontier
Futures in Minneapolis. "I think there are some people looking
at that and wanting to put some risk premium in, in case that
happens and the situation unravels."
March wheat climbed 16-3/4 cents to $5.99 a bushel at
the Chicago Board of Trade, above the almost three-week low of
$5.81-1/2 hit during a 3 percent slide on Thursday. March corn
rose 9-1/2 cents to $4.57-1/2.
Political upheaval in Ukraine "is a concern because the
tensions continue to evolve, and the outcome is uncertain," said
Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache.
"So far, we have not seen any easing as far as export
shipments, and the new government certainly needs the export
shipments to continue to go out to generate hard currency," he
said.
Weakness in the dollar and export demand helped support
prices, traders said.
Private exporters struck deals to sell 101,600 tonnes of
U.S. corn to unknown destinations for shipment during the
2013/14 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Egypt bought 120,000 tonnes of optional-origin soybeans for
2014/15, meaning the cargoes could be from the United States or
from one or more other countries. The 2013/14 U.S. corn and
soybean marketing year started on Sept. 1.
SOYBEAN'S WILD RIDE
March soybeans soared 20-3/4 cents to $14.14-1/4 in
another volatile trading session.
On Thursday, March soybeans had a dramatic 60-cent per
bushel trading range, rising as much as 2 percent to a
five-month high of $14.52-1/4 before settling 1 percent lower.
A rally in soybeans this month has been propelled by adverse
weather in Brazil that threatened to lower production prospects
and slow harvesting, extending the export window for dwindling
U.S. supplies.
Brazilian analyst Safras & Mercado on Friday cut its soybean
forecast for the country by 6.2 percent to 86.1 million tonnes
due to drought in January and early February.
However, the impact of poor weather on soy crops in South
America is diminishing as harvests draw nearer in many areas,
Gerlach said. As a result, traders are increasingly "starting to
turn the page" to focus on weather conditions for U.S. planting,
he said.
Commodity funds bought an estimated 10,000 soybean
contracts, 12,000 corn contracts and 5,000 wheat contracts,
traders said.
Prices at 3:51 p.m. CST (2151 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 457.50 9.50 2.1% 8.4%
CBOT soy 1414.25 20.75 1.5% 7.8%
CBOT meal 467.90 3.90 0.8% 6.9%
CBOT soyoil 41.52 0.62 1.5% 7.0%
CBOT wheat 599.00 16.75 2.9% -1.0%
CBOT rice 1537.50 -4.00 -0.3% -0.9%
EU wheat 201.25 -0.50 -0.3% -3.7%
US crude 102.60 0.20 0.2% 4.2%
Dow Jones 16,322 49 0.3% -1.5%
Gold 1325.86 0.07 0.0% 10.0%
Euro/dollar 1.3800 0.0092 0.7% 1.1%
Dollar Index 79.7890 -0.4960 -0.6% -0.3%
Baltic Freight 1258 8 0.6% -44.8%
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
William Hardy, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Diane Craft)