* Wheat, corn jump on concerns over Black Sea exports * Wheat hits more than 2-mth high, corn at 5-mth peak By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 3 U.S. wheat futures jumped as much as 4.5 percent to their highest in more than two months on Monday as rising tensions in Ukraine raised fears of disruptions to shipments from the Black Sea, one of the world's key exporting regions. Corn climbed 2 percent to its strongest since late September. "The market is concerned that the tensions in that part of the world could curb export activity," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest figures, combined wheat exports from Ukraine and Russia will be approximately 26 million tonnes, which is the equivalent of 17 percent of world trade." Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery hit a session peak of $6.29-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 17. It was up 3 percent at $6.20-1/2 by 0132 GMT. Corn rose 1.6 percent to $4.71 a bushel, just shy of the session peak of $4.72-3/4, the highest since Sept. 30. The USDA estimated Ukraine's 2013-14 wheat exports at 10 million tonnes, and Russian wheat shipments at 16.5 million tonnes. Ukraine corn exports in February were seen at 18.5 million tonnes, while Russian corn exports were pegged at 3 million tonnes, according to the USDA. Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically, after President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.16 a bushel, having closed 1.7 percent higher on Friday. Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 620.50 18.25 +3.03% +5.30% 585.18 62 CBOT corn 471.00 7.50 +1.62% +5.13% 442.07 73 CBOT soy 1416.00 2.00 +0.14% +1.87% 1321.02 78 CBOT rice $15.67 $0.04 +0.22% +1.65% $15.55 36 WTI crude $104.08 $1.49 +1.45% +1.45% $99.72 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.378 -$0.003 -0.20% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.890 -0.002 -0.28% -0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Joseph Radford)