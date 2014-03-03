* Wheat, corn jump on concerns over Black Sea exports
* Wheat hits more than 2-mth high, corn at 5-mth peak
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 3 U.S. wheat futures jumped as
much as 4.5 percent to their highest in more than two months on
Monday as rising tensions in Ukraine raised fears of disruptions
to shipments from the Black Sea, one of the world's key
exporting regions.
Corn climbed 2 percent to its strongest since late
September.
"The market is concerned that the tensions in that part of
the world could curb export activity," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest
figures, combined wheat exports from Ukraine and Russia will be
approximately 26 million tonnes, which is the equivalent of 17
percent of world trade."
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery hit a
session peak of $6.29-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 17.
It was up 3 percent at $6.20-1/2 by 0132 GMT.
Corn rose 1.6 percent to $4.71 a bushel, just shy of
the session peak of $4.72-3/4, the highest since Sept. 30.
The USDA estimated Ukraine's 2013-14 wheat exports at 10
million tonnes, and Russian wheat shipments at 16.5 million
tonnes.
Ukraine corn exports in February were seen at 18.5 million
tonnes, while Russian corn exports were pegged at 3 million
tonnes, according to the USDA.
Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically, after President
Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour
in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold
War.
Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.16 a bushel, having
closed 1.7 percent higher on Friday.
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 620.50 18.25 +3.03% +5.30% 585.18 62
CBOT corn 471.00 7.50 +1.62% +5.13% 442.07 73
CBOT soy 1416.00 2.00 +0.14% +1.87% 1321.02 78
CBOT rice $15.67 $0.04 +0.22% +1.65% $15.55 36
WTI crude $104.08 $1.49 +1.45% +1.45% $99.72 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.378 -$0.003 -0.20% +0.49%
USD/AUD 0.890 -0.002 -0.28% -0.67%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Joseph Radford)