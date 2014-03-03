* Wheat and corn jump on concern over Black Sea exports
* Wheat hits more than 2-month high, corn at 5-month peak
By Colin Packham and Manolo Serapio Jr
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 3 U.S. wheat futures
jumped as much as 4.5 percent on Monday as rising tensions in
Ukraine raised fears of disruptions to shipments from the Black
Sea, one of the world's key grain exporting regions.
Corn climbed more than 2 percent to its strongest since late
September, rising the most since early January.
Ukraine, a major exporter of wheat and corn, prepared for
war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia
economically after President Vladimir Putin declared he had the
right to invade his neighbour in Moscow's biggest confrontation
with the West since the Cold War.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery hit a
session peak of $6.29-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 17.
It was up 3.5 percent at $6.23 by 0639 GMT.
"The market is concerned that the tensions in that part of
the world could curb export activity," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in February forecast that
Russia and Ukraine will produce a combined 74 million tonnes of
wheat in 2013/14 and export a total 26.5 million tonnes,
representing 17 percent of global trade.
"The importance of the Black Sea region to global grain
markets should not be understated," said Mathews.
The USDA estimated Ukraine's 2013-14 wheat exports at 10
million tonnes, and Russian shipments at 16.5 million tonnes.
Chicago corn rose 2.7 percent to $4.76 a bushel, its
biggest gain since Jan. 10. Corn touched a session peak of
$4.77-1/4, its highest since Sept. 30.
Ukraine is forecast to export 18.5 million tonnes of corn in
the current marketing season, representing 16 percent of world
trade, according to the USDA.
Soybeans rose nearly 1 percent to $14.27-1/4 a bushel,
adding to Friday's 1.7 percent gain.
Soybeans rallied more than 10 percent in February amid
adverse weather in key producer Brazil that threatened to lower
production prospects and slow harvesting, boosting the export
window for dwindling U.S. supplies.
Brazilian analyst Safras & Mercado cut its soybean forecast
for the country by 6.2 percent to 86.1 million tonnes on Friday
due to drought in January and early February.
Grains prices at 0639 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 623.00 20.75 +3.45% +2.89% 584.25 63
CBOT corn 476.00 12.50 +2.70% +4.50% 441.25 76
CBOT soy 1427.25 13.25 +0.94% +2.17% 1317.71 80
CBOT rice $15.63 $0.00 -0.03% +0.13% $15.55 36
WTI crude $103.79 $1.20 +1.17% +1.17% $99.71 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.379 -$0.002 -0.11% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.892 0.000 -0.02% -0.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
