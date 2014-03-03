* Wheat and corn jump on concern over Black Sea exports * Wheat hits more than 2-month high, corn at 5-month peak (Adds quotes and details, updates prices) By Colin Packham and Manolo Serapio Jr SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 3 U.S. wheat futures jumped as much as 4.5 percent on Monday as rising tensions in Ukraine raised fears of disruptions to shipments from the Black Sea, one of the world's key grain exporting regions. Corn climbed more than 2 percent to its strongest since late September, rising the most since early January. Ukraine, a major exporter of wheat and corn, prepared for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically after President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War. Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery hit a session peak of $6.29-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 17. It was up 3.5 percent at $6.23 by 0639 GMT. "The market is concerned that the tensions in that part of the world could curb export activity," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in February forecast that Russia and Ukraine will produce a combined 74 million tonnes of wheat in 2013/14 and export a total 26.5 million tonnes, representing 17 percent of global trade. "The importance of the Black Sea region to global grain markets should not be understated," said Mathews. The USDA estimated Ukraine's 2013-14 wheat exports at 10 million tonnes, and Russian shipments at 16.5 million tonnes. Chicago corn rose 2.7 percent to $4.76 a bushel, its biggest gain since Jan. 10. Corn touched a session peak of $4.77-1/4, its highest since Sept. 30. Ukraine is forecast to export 18.5 million tonnes of corn in the current marketing season, representing 16 percent of world trade, according to the USDA. Soybeans rose nearly 1 percent to $14.27-1/4 a bushel, adding to Friday's 1.7 percent gain. Soybeans rallied more than 10 percent in February amid adverse weather in key producer Brazil that threatened to lower production prospects and slow harvesting, boosting the export window for dwindling U.S. supplies. Brazilian analyst Safras & Mercado cut its soybean forecast for the country by 6.2 percent to 86.1 million tonnes on Friday due to drought in January and early February. Grains prices at 0639 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 623.00 20.75 +3.45% +2.89% 584.25 63 CBOT corn 476.00 12.50 +2.70% +4.50% 441.25 76 CBOT soy 1427.25 13.25 +0.94% +2.17% 1317.71 80 CBOT rice $15.63 $0.00 -0.03% +0.13% $15.55 36 WTI crude $103.79 $1.20 +1.17% +1.17% $99.71 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 -$0.002 -0.11% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.892 0.000 -0.02% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)